GREENVILLE LIONS
@
FRISCO LIBERTY REDHAWKS
TIME: 7 p.m., Thursday.
LOCATION: Toyota Stadium, Frisco.
RECORDS: Greenville (0-1), Frisco Liberty (0-1).
LAST WEEK: Lake Dallas 38, Greenville 7; Denison 31, Frisco Liberty 10.
LAST YEAR: Greenville 42, Frisco Liberty 31.
KEY PLAYERS: Greenville: QB Anthony Johnson, RB Greg Washington, RB Jaden Johnson, LB Jonathan Sampson, DL Khaleel Parker, DB Aiden Lewis, DL Richard Medina. Frisco Liberty: RB Khaleb Cooper, QB Jacob Nickell, WR Lincoln Daniel.
NOTES: Randy Jackson is in his first season as the head coach of the Lions have being hired less than a week before the start of practice. Frisco Liberty has lost its last 12 games dating back to a 57-14 playoff loss in 2021 to traditional power Aledo. Greenville quarterback Micah Simpson, who signed with West Texas, set a school record with 444 yards rushing and six TDs in the Lions’ win over Liberty last season. Toyota Stadium is the soccer home of FC Dallas. Soccer legend Lionel Messi played a game there on Aug. 7 for Inter Miami. Former Greenville assistant coach and Lone Oak head coach Jim Coker was on the chain gang for last week’s game in Greenville.
THE COLONY COUGARS
@
ROYSE CITY BULLDOGS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Royse City ISD Stadium.
RECORDS: The Colony (0-1), Royse City (1-0).
LAST WEEK: Red Oak 19, The Colony 16; Royse City 40, Grand Prairie 20.
LAST YEAR: Royse City 47, The Colony 20.
KEY PLAYERS: The Colony: QB Carson Cox, RB Kendrick McClodden, RB Harold Gibson. Royse City: WR Ja’Cori Williams, WR Nicholas Weaver, QB Jace Oliver, RB Tyreke Cockcroft, OL Harrison Hays, DB Lukas Olvera.
NOTES: Oliver was 8-of-15 passing for 163 yards and two TDs in Royse City’s win last week while Cockroft rushed for 104 yards and two TDs. The Colony completed only 5-of-22 passes for 140 yards in last week’s loss. The Colony was a 4-6 team last season while Royse City was a 7-5 bi-district champion.
BULLARD PANTHERS
@
CADDO MILLS FOXES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Ed Locker Stadium, Caddo Mills.
RECORDS: Bullard (1-0), Caddo Mills (1-0).
LAST WEEK: Bullard 34, Mabank 0; Caddo Mills 37, Community 13.
LAST YEAR: Caddo Mills 42, Bullard 35.
KEY PLAYERS: Bullard: QB Ayden Barrett, WR Clifford Douglas. Caddo Mills: QB Alfonso Gonzales, WR Bentley McDaniel, H-B Josh Ivey, DE Gavin Barabas, WR Kase Helmberger, LB Harris Bethea.
NOTES: Caddo Mills was an 11-1 district and bi-district championship team last season in Class 4A, Division II, while Bullard went 3-7 in 4A-II. Gonzales totaled 322 yards of total offense for Caddo Mills last week, passing for 215 yards and one TD and rushing for 107 yards on two TDs. Douglas caught four passes for 139 yards and one TD in Bullard’s win last week.
GODLEY WILDCATS
@
QUINLAN FORD PANTHERS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Hobart Lytal Field, Quinlan.
RECORDS: Godley (0-1), Quinlan Ford (0-1).
LAST WEEK: West 17, Godley 7; Mount Vernon 41, Quinlan Ford 24.
LAST YEAR: Godley 31, Quinlan Ford 7..
KEY PLAYERS: Godley: QB Wyatt Burke, RB Landon Thigpen, WR Blane Applegate. Quinlan Ford: RB-DB Zalen Morales, RB J.J. Jorzig, QB Payton Wallen, RB-LB Dylan Seabolt, RB Landon Edwards, RB Jeremiah Coleman.
NOTES: Quinlan Ford ranked among the state’s leaders in rushing yards per game in 2022 at 315.7 yards per game. The Panthers rushed for 276 yards in their loss to Mount Vernon. Morales led with 120 yards and one TD on 19 carries. The Panthers gave up seven turnovers last week, including three interceptions and four fumbles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.