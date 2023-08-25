LAKE DALLAS FALCONS
@
GREENVILLE LIONS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium, Greenville.
RECORDS: Lake Dallas (0-0), Greenville (0-0).
LAST YEAR: Lake Dallas 34, Greenville 7.
KEY PLAYERS: Lake Dallas: QB Cade Bortnam, WR Koende Henry, RB Dylan Brauchle, RB Sam McAfee, DL Humphrey Kaukba. Greenville: QB Anthony Johnson, RB Greg Washington, RB Jaden Johnson, LB Jonathan Sampson, DL Khaleel Parker, DB Aiden Lewis, DL Richard Medina.
NOTES: Randy Jackson will make his official debut as the head coach of the Lions. He was an assistant coach under Marvin Sedberry with the Lions from 1992-95 and has a 170-78 record as a head coach at Paducah, Mason, DeKalb, Lone Oak, Mesquite Poteet, Plano East, Grapevine and North Forney. Lake Dallas returns five defensive starters off a unit that limited Greenville to only 85 total yards in last year’s game. Bortnam, who was 15-of-22 for 178 yards and three TDs in last year’s game, passed for 2,375 yards and 34 TDs last season. Washington ran 70 yards for the Lions’ only touchdown in last week’s scrimmage. Greenville went 2-8 last season while Lake Dallas was a 7-4 playoff team.
ROYSE CITY BULLDOGS
@
GRAND PRAIRIE GOPHERS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Gopher-Warrior Bowl, Grand Prairie.
RECORDS: Royse City (0-0), Grand Prairie (0-0).
LAST YEAR: Royse City 58, Grand Prairie 0.
KEY PLAYERS: Royse City: WR Ja’Cori Williams, WR Nicholas Weaver, RB Tyreke Cockcroft, OL Harrison Hays, DB Lukas Olvera. Grand Prairie: QB Julian Salas, WR Dion McGriff-Brown, WR Kelton Moore, OL Vicente Vasquez.
NOTES: Grand Prairie went 1-9 last season while Royse City was a 7-5 playoff team. Eight players off that Bulldog team went to college football programs: Jonah Roberson (Stephen F. Austin), Sam Mitchum (Harding), Caleb Robb (Hardin-Simmons), Keiran Phounsavath (Mary Hardin-Baylor), Tatum Woods (Missouri Western), Erik Spring (Evangel Christian), Kenneth Spring (Evangel Christian) and Justin Scott (Evangel Christian). Grand Prairie was outscored by an average margin of 42-14 in games last season.
CADDO MILLS FOXES
@
COMMUNITY BRAVES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Braves Stadium, Nevada.
RECORDS: Caddo Mills (0-0), Community (0-0).
LAST YEAR: Caddo Mills 29, Community 0.
KEY PLAYERS: Caddo Mills: QB Alfonso Gonzales, WR Bentley McDaniel, H-B Josh Ivey, DE Gavin Barabas, WR Kase Helmberger, LB Harris Bethea. Community: RB-LB Gabe Duron, RB Kannon Roan, DB Sheldon Adams.
NOTES: Caddo Mills was an 11-1 district and bi-district championship team last season in Class 4A, Division II, while Community was a 6-5 playoff team in 4A-II. Caddo Mills was ranked No. 20 by “Dave Campbelll’s Texas Football Magazine. The towns of Caddo Mills and Nevada are less than 10 miles apart on Highway 6. Gonzales earned a share of the offensive most valuable player award in District 6-4A-II last year after passing for 708 yards and eight TDs, rushing for 831 and 15 TDs and catching 18 passes for 184 yards and a TD.
QUINLAN FORD PANTHERS
@
MOUNT VERNON TIGERS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Don Meredith Stadium, Mount Vernon.
RECORDS: Quinlan Ford (0-0), Mount Vernon (0-0).
LAST YEAR: Mount Vernon 48, Quinlan Ford 28.
KEY PLAYERS: Quinlan Ford: RB-DB Zalen Morales, RB J.J. Jorzig, QB Payton Wallen, RB-LB Dylan Seabolt, RB Landon Edwards, RB Jeremiah Coleman. Mount Vernon: LB Boone Morris, LB Cade Monroe, WR Mitchell Nuziard, WR James Mitchell.
NOTES: Quinlan Ford ranked among the state’s leaders in rushing yards per game in 2022 at 315.7 yards per game. They rushed the ball 513 times and threw it only 44 times. The Panthers were a 5-6 playoff team in 4A, Division II. Mount Vernon was a 9-3 playoff team in 3A, DI. Mount Vernon’s stadium is named for former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and NFL Monday Night NFL commentator Dandy Don Meredith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.