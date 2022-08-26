GREENVILLE LIONS
@
LAKE DALLAS FALCONS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Falcon Stadium, Corinth.
RECORDS: Greenville (0-0), Lake Dallas (0-0).
KEY PLAYERS: Greenville: QB Anthony Johnson, RB Kamron Neal, WR Micah Simpson, PK Archer Odneal. Lake Dallas: QB Cade Bornem, DL Godgive Ugochukwu, LB Boluwatife Olorunwo, WR Niki Gray.
NOTES: This is the first time these two teams have played in the modern era. Lake Dallas went 4-6 last season while the Lions were 3-7. Simpson ranked as the Lions’ second-leading rusher last season with 760 yards and seven TDs on 89 carries and also caught eight passes for 219 yards and two scores. Neal was the Lions’ fourth-leading rusher with 336 yards and two TDs on 56 carries. Lake Dallas assistant oach Spencer Leftwich has also been an assistant coach in college at Arizona, UTEP, Tulsa, New Mexico State, Pittsburgh and North Texas.
GRAND PRAIRIE GOPHERS
@
ROYSE CITY BULLDOGS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Royse City ISD Stadium.
RECORDS: Grand Prairie (0-0), Royse City (0-0).
KEY PLAYERS: Grand Prairie: WR Keithon Davis, DB Simon Jackson, OL-DL Christopher Campbell (6-0, 300),OT Braylon Dickerson (6-4, 320), OL Will Hernandez (6-0, 280). Royse City: WR Jonah Roberson, RB Sam Mitchum, QB Kenneth Spring, OL Harrison Hays.
NOTES: Royse City was an 8-3 playoff team last season in Class 5A but has moved up to 6A. Grand Prairie was a 7-5 bi-district champion in 6A last season. Roberson finished second at state last year in the 400-meter dash and anchored the Bulldogs’ 4x400-meter relay to the district title. Roberson led the Bulldogs last season with 47 catches for 1,015 yards and eight TDs. Spring threw for 1,950 yards and 19 TDs last season and ran for 731 yards and four TDs.
COMMUNITY BRAVES
@
CADDO MILLS FOXES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Ed Locker Stadium, Caddo Mills.
LAST YEAR: Caddo Mills 30, Community 10.
RECORDS: Community (0-0), Caddo Mills (0-0).
KEY PLAYERS: Community: TE-DL Jackson Younger (6-4, 250), RB-DB Brandon Hernandez, WR-DB Charlie Ott, RB-DB Quinton Hall. Caddo Mills: RB Adrian Baxter, QB Caden Lemmon, LB Sam Cuevas, WR-DB Lance Jamison, WR Brady Wasurick.
NOTES: Caddo Mills finished third in District 6-4A-II and Community was fourth as both teams advanced to the playoffs. Caddo Mills wound up at 8-4, including a bi-district championship. Community was 5-6. Community has moved up to District 8-4A-I and has been picked to finish fourth in the district behind Paris, Kaufman and Anna. Caddo Mills was picked to finish second behind Sunnyvale in District 6-4A-II. Charlie Ott competed at Greenville Christian before transferring to Community. His aunt Whitney Ott is a former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader.
MOUNT VERNON TIGERS
@
QUINLAN FORD PANTHERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Lytal Field, Quinlan.
RECORDS: Mount Vernon (0-0), Quinlan Ford (0-0).
KEY PLAYERS: Mount Vernon: RB Makenzie McGill, QB Braden Bennett, LB Cross Dimaggio, OL Seth Letot. Ford: RB-DB Zalen Maroles, DE Gavin Steiger, QB-DB J.J. Jorzig, WR-LB Jeremiah Coleman.
NOTES: Quinlan Ford led the nation in rushing yards per game in 2021 at 476.1 yards. But its three leading rushers Ja’Donavan Williams, Kaiden Roden and Rowdy Rowan graduated. McGill rushed for 2,154 yards and 37 touchdowns last season while Bennett passed for 3,798 yards and 41 TDs and rushed for 622 yards and five TDs. Ford was a 12-1 area champion last season while Mount Vernon was a 14-1 state semifinalist in 4A and is ranked fifth in 4A-I.
