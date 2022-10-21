MELISSA CARDINALS
@
GREENVILLE LIONS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium, Greenville.
RECORDS: Melissa (5-2), Greenville (2-5).
LAST WEEK: Melissa 54, Denison 44; Mesquite Poteet 29, Greenville 27.
KEY PLAYERS: Melissa: QB Trevor Ham, RB Nathan Adejokun, RB Jacob Fields, WR Gunnar Wilson, WR Karson Maynard. Greenville: QB-WR-RB-DB Micah Simpson, QB Anthony Johnson, RB Kamron Neal, P-PK Archer Odneal, DB Joel Luna, DB Jamoriyan Stephenson, WR Zarrian Royal.
NOTES: Greenville is celebrating homecoming. Ham was 20-of-29 passing for 292 yards and four TDs in Melissa’s win over Denison. Wilson caught seven passes for 109 yards and a TD. Simpson has rushed for 1,403 yards and 19 touchdowns on 129 carries this season. He’s caught five passes for 92 yards and two TDs and is 38-of-70 passing for 545 yards and five TDs. Melissa and Lucas Lovejoy are tied for the District 7-5A-II lead at 4-0. Greenville and Denison are tied for sixth place at 1-3.
ROYSE CITY BULLDOGS
@
TYLER LEGACY RAIDERS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler.
RECORDS: Royse City (4-3), Tyler Legacy (1-6).
LAST WEEK: Royse City 43, Mesquite 38; Mesquite Horn 24, Tyler Legacy 16.
KEY PLAYERS: Royse City: QB Kenneth Spring, WR Jonah Roberson, RB Sam Mitchum, WR Ja’Cori Williams, WR Nicholas Weaver, DB Harper Branch. Tyler Legacy: QB Luke Wolf, RB Ladarius Yarber, WR Nathaniel Crockett, WR Jordan Hubbard.
NOTES: Royse City is tied with Rockwall-Heath for third place in District 10-6A at 2-1. Tyler Legacy is tied with North Forney for sixth at 0-3. Spring is the Herald-Banner’s Player of the Week after going 14-of-21 passing for 243 yards and a TD and rushing for 116 yards and two TDs in Royse City’s big win last week over Mesquite. Spring has thrown for 1,384 yards and 13 TDs this season while Mitchum has rushed for 1,046 yards and 14 TDs on 133 carries.
CADDO MILLS FOXES
@
DALLAS ROOSEVELT MUSTANGS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Wilmer-Hutchins Eagle Stadium, Dallas.
RECORDS: Caddo Mills (7-0), Dallas Roosevelt (0-7).
LAST WEEK: Caddo Mills 7, Quinlan Ford 6; Sunnyvale 58, Dallas Roosevelt 13.
KEY PLAYERS: Caddo Mills: RB Adrian Baxter, QB Caden Lemmon, LB Sam Cuevas, WR Bentley McDaniel, WR Koen Parks, WR Brady Wasurick, QB/RB/WR Alfonso Gonzales. Dallas Roosevelt: QB Keantwone Jackson, RB Fred Jackson, WR Arion Davis, WR Oryan Wallace.
NOTES: Dallas Roosevelt has lost its last nine games dating back to last season. Caddo Mills beat Hunt County rival Quinlan Ford last week after the Panthers missed an extra point. Lemmon passed 24 yards to Wasurick for the only Fox touchdown last week and Josh Ivey booted the extra point. Lemmon is 98-of-175 passing for the season for 1,413 yards and 14 TDs. He’s also rushed for 521 yards and seven TDs on 98 carries. Caddo Mills is 2-0 and tied with Sunnyvale for first place in District 6-4A-II. Dallas Roosevelt is 0-2.
DALLAS LINCOLN TIGERS
@
QUINLAN FORD PANTHERS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Lytal Field, Quinlan.
RECORDS: Dallas Lincoln (2-5), Quinlan Ford (2-5).
LAST WEEK: Dallas Lincoln 68, Wills Point 30; Caddo Mills 7, Quinlan Ford 6.
KEY PLAYERS: Dallas Lincoln: QB Byron Eaton Jr., RB Laquan Smith, RB Traylon Taylor, WR Jemel Hardy. Quinlan Ford: RB-DB Zalen Morales, DE Gavin Steiger, RB J.J. Jorzig, RB Dylan Seabolt, QB Blake Moreno.
NOTES: Quinlan Ford, which led the nation in rushing at 476.1 yards per game last year, is averaging 306.9 yards per game this season. The Panthers’ leading rushers are Morales (150-872, 8 TDs) , Jorzig (89-458, 2 TDs) and Seabolt (46-403, 3 TDs). A missed extra point was the difference in Ford’s loss last week to Caddo Mills. Ford is 0-2 in District 6-4A-II while Lincoln is 1-1. Eaton is the son of Byron Eaton, a former standout quarterback for Lincoln who also played four seasons of basketball at Oklahoma State.
