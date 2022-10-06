CRANDALL PIRATES
@
GREENVILLE LIONS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium, Greenville.
RECORDS: Crandall (4-1), Greenville (2-3).
LAST WEEK: Crandall 54, Mesquite Poteet 7; Greenville did not play.
LAST YEAR: Crandall 45, Greenville 21.
KEY PLAYERS: Crandall: RB Chris Abron, QB Luke Moffitt, RB Andrew Anderson, WR Joshua Smith. Greenville: QB-WR-RB-DB Micah Simpson, QB Anthony Johnson, RB Kamron Neal, P-PK Archer Odneal, DB Joel Luna, DB Jamoriyan Stephenson.
NOTES: Greenville and Crandall are tied for third place in District 7-5A-II at 1-1. Lucas Lovejoy and Melissa, the two preseason favorites, are tied for first at 2-0. Simpson has rushed for 1,048 yards and 14 touchdowns on 105 carries. He’s caught five passes for 92 yards and two TDs and is 11-of-27 passing for 189 yards and two TDs. He’s also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a TD. He was the Built Ford Tough Class 5A Player of the Week after rushing for 444 yards and six TDs in a 42-31 win over Frisco Liberty. Moffitt was 10-of-18 passing for 140 yards and three TDs in Crandall’s win over Poteet. Abron ran for 166 yards and two TDs on 14 carries and Anderson rushed for 156 yards and two scores on nine carries.
ROYSE CITY BULLDOGS
@
ROCKWALL YELLOWJACETS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Cameron-Webb Field at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium, Rockwall.
RECORDS: Royse City (3-2), Rockwall (5-1).
LAST WEEK: Royse City 28, North Forney 14; Rockwall 37, Mesquite Horn 34.
KEY PLAYERS: Royse City: QB Kenneth Spring, WR Jonah Roberson, RB Sam Mitchum, WR Ja’Cori Williams, WR Nicholas Weaver, DB Harper Branch. Rockwall: QB Lake Bennett, RB Ashten Emory, WR Noble Johnson, WR Aiden Meeks.
NOTES: Royse City’s rivalry with Rockwall dates back nearly 100 years but the two teams haven’t played each in 15 years. Mitchum was the Herald-Banner’s Player of the Week after rushing for 206 yards and three TDs on 25 carries in the Bulldogs’ win last week. Rockwall is 2-0 in district play while the Bulldogs are 1-0. Bennett was 12-of-17 passing last week for 277 yards and rushed for 68 yards and three scores on 19 carries. Emory ran for 117 yards and one TD on 20 carries for Rockwall last week.
CADDO MILLS FOXES
@
DALLAS LINCOLN TIGERS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: James Ray Henry Field at Seagoville Stadium, Seagoville.
RECORDS: Caddo Mills (5-0), Dallas Lincoln (1-4).
LAST WEEK: Both teams were off.
KEY PLAYERS: Caddo Mills: RB Adrian Baxter, QB Caden Lemmon, LB Sam Cuevas, WR Bentley McDaniel, WR Koen Parks, WR Brady Wasurick. Dallas Lincoln: QB Byron Eaton Jr. RB Laquan Smith, RB Traylon Taylor, WR Jemel Hardy.
NOTES: This is a District 6-4A-II opener for both teams. Byron Eaton Jr. is the son of Byron Eaton, who led Lincoln to the state football finals in 2004 and played four seasons of basketball at Oklahoma State. Dallas Lincoln still holds the national high school record in the 440-yard relay (40.2 seconds). Lemmon, a two-time Herald-Banner Athlete of the Week, has thrown for 1,152 yards and nine TDs and has rushed for 419 yards and six TDs. Baxter has rushed for 610 yards and seven TD on 94 carries. McDaniel leads the Caddo Mills receivers with 20 catches for 340 yards and five TDs.
SUNNYVALE RAIDERS
@
QUINLAN FORD PANTHERS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Lytal Field, Quinlan.
RECORDS: Sunnyvale (2-3), Quinlan Ford (2-3).
LAST WEEK: Sunnyvale did not play; Mabank 18, Quinlan Ford 0.
LAST YEAR: Quinlan Ford 40, Sunnyvale 21.
KEY PLAYERS: Sunnyvale: QB Rigdon Yates,RB Evan Johnson, WR Joshua McDill, WR Owen Dlabaj. Quinlan Ford: RB-DB Zalen Morales, DE Gavin Steiger, RB J.J. Jorzig, QB Blake Moreno.
NOTES: Quinlan Ford led the nation in rushing yards per game in 2021 at 476.1 yards. But its three leading rushers Ja’Donavan Williams, Kaiden Roden and Rowdy Rowan graduated. This is a District 6-4A-II opener for both teams. Yates is 106-of-162 passing for 1,428 yards and 14 TDs. McDill leads the Raider receivers with 31 catches for 398 yards and two TDs. Morales has rushed for 688 yards and seven TDs on 101 carries for Ford.
