LUCAS LOVEJOY LEOPARDS
@
GREENVILLE LIONS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium, Greenville.
RECORDS: Lovejoy (6-2), Greenville (2-6).
LAST WEEK: Lovejoy 70, Mesquite Poteet 3; Melissa 49, Greenville 27.
KEY PLAYERS: Lovejoy: QB Brayden Hagle, RB Austin Gonzalez, RB Makhi Esteves, RB Matthew Mainord, WR Parker Livingstone, WR Jason Lavender. Greenville: QB Anthony Johnson, RB Kamron Neal, P-PK Andrew Ibarra, DB Joel Luna, DB Jamoriyan Stephenson, WR Zarrian Royal, RB Jaden Johnson.
NOTES: Lovejoy is tied with Melissa for the District 7-5A-II lead at 5-0. Greenville ranks seventh at 1-4. Greenville and Lovejoy are former district rivals. Lovejoy totaled 542 yards in its win over Poteet, holding the Pirates to only 56 yards while forcing five turnovers. Johnson was 8-of-13 passing for 150 yards and two touchdowns last week for the Lions. Joel Luna was crowned as homecoming king last week. Lovejoy has outscored its five district opponents by a margin of 299-52. Lovejoy is ranked No. 10 in Class 5A-II.
ROCKWALL-HEATH HAWKS
@
ROYSE CITY BULLDOGS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Royse City ISD Stadium.
RECORDS: Heath (5-3), Royse City (5-3).
LAST WEEK: Mesquite Horn 25, Heath 14; Royse City 47, Tyler Legacy 22.
KEY PLAYERS: Heath: QB Caleb Hoover, RB Malachi Tuesno, QB-RB Jack Davenport, WR Peyton Wingfield, WR Eliott Finley, RB Brittan Snider. Royse City: QB Kenneth Spring, WR Jonah Roberson, RB Sam Mitchum, WR Ja’Cori Williams, WR Nicholas Weaver, DB Harper Branch.
NOTES: Royse City ranks third in District 10-6A with 3-1 record and has already clinched a playoff spot. Heath is fourth at 2-2 and needs a win to protect its playoff hopes. Spring is 91-of-156 passing for 1,514 yards and 14 TDs with only one interception. Mitchum has rushed for 1,199 yards and 17 TDs. Heath finished with 326 yards against Horn last week and lost three turnovers and was penalized 13 times for 133 yards.
SUNNYVALE RAIDERS
@
CADDO MILLS FOXES
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Ed Locker Stadium, Caddo Mills.
RECORDS: Sunnyvale (5-3), Caddo Mills (8-0).
LAST WEEK: Sunnyvale 45, Wills Point 0; Caddo Mills 57, Dallas Roosevelt 6.
LAST YEAR: Sunnyvale 47, Caddo Mills 7.
KEY PLAYERS: Sunnyvale: QB Rigdon Yates, RB Evan Johnson, WR Joshua McDill, WR Owen Dlabaj. Caddo Mills: RB Adrian Baxter, QB Caden Lemmon, LB Sam Cuevas, WR Bentley McDaniel, WR Koen Parks, WR Brady Wasurick, QB/RB/WR Alfonso Gonzales.
NOTES: Caddo Mills and Sunnyvale are tied for the District 6-4A-II lead at 3-0. These teams have battled for the district championship in the past. Sunnyvale has outcored its three district opponents by a 138-34 margin. Caddo Mills has outscored its three district opponents, 122-47. Caddo Mills scored 50 more points last week than in its previous game, a 7-6 win over Quinlan Ford.
WILLS POINT TIGERS
@
QUINLAN FORD PANTHERS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Lytal Field, Quinlan.
RECORDS: Wills Point (1-7), Quinlan Ford (3-5).
LAST WEEK: Sunnyvale 45, Wills Point 0; Quinlan Ford 59, Dallas Lincoln 58.
LAST YEAR: Quinlan Ford 62, Wills Point 0.
KEY PLAYERS: Wills Point: QB Jett Fletcher, WR Tyus Barrett. Quinlan Ford: RB-DB Zalen Morales, DE Gavin Steiger, RB J.J. Jorzig, RB Dylan Seabolt, QB Blake Moreno.
NOTES: Quinlan Ford, which led the nation in rushing at 476.1 yards per game last year, is averaging 330.5 yards per game this season. The Panthers’ leading rushers are Morales (179-1,112, 13 TDs), Seabolt (65-548, 6 TDs) and Jorzig (97-502, 2 TDs). Ford is tied with Wills Point and Dallas Lincoln for third place in District 6-4A-II at 1-2. Ford rushed for 496 yards in last week’s win as Morales finished with 240 yards and five TDs on 29 carries. This game is for bragging rights of Lake Tawakoni.
