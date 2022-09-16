DENISON YELLOW JACKETS
@
GREENVILLE LIONS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium, Greenville.
RECORDS: Denison (2-1), Greenville (1-2).
LAST WEEK: Denison 35, Kennedale 28, OT; Chapel Hill 69, Greenville 20.
KEY PLAYERS: Denison: QB Josh Kurtenbach, RB Grant Yerkes, RB Jack Aleman, WR Kyson Lusane. Greenville: QB-WR-RB-DB Micah Simpson, QB Anthony Johnson, RB Kamron Neal, P-PK Archer Odneal, DB Joel Luna, DB Jamoriyan Stephenson.
NOTES: This is the District 7-5A-II opener for both teams. The two teams are former district rivals but haven’t played since 2013 when Denison won 64-14 after scoring on a 99-yard pass from Devon Blanton to Jaleel Dade. Simpson has rushed for 577 yards and eight touchdowns and has scored all 10 of the Lions’ touchdowns this season including eight on the ground, one on a kickoff return and one on a pass reception. He was the Built Ford Tough Class 5A Player of the Week after rushing for 444 yards and six TDs in a 42-31 win over Frisco Liberty. Kurtenbach was 7-of-13 passing for 80 yards and ran for 100 yards on 17 carries in Denison’s overtime win last week. Neal has rushed for 166 yards on 31 carries.
ROYSE CITY BULLDOGS
@
ARLINGTON BOWIE VOLUNTEERS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Wilemon Field, Arlington.
RECORDS: Royse City (2-1), Arlington Bowie (1-2).
LAST WEEK: Melissa 48, Royse City 24; Arlington Bowie 34, Plano 28.
KEY PLAYERS: Royse City: QB Kenneth Spring, WR Jonah Roberson, RB Sam Mitchum, WR Ja’Cori Williams, DB Harper Branch. Arlington Bowie: RB Darrion Bowers, RB Tavares Duckett, QB Deangelo Ponder, WR Rafeald Campbell, WR Kelby Valsin.
NOTES: Royse City was an 8-3 playoff team last season in Class 5A but has moved up to 6A. Arlington Bowie went 2-8 in 6A last season. This is a non-district game. Spring was 17-of-22 passing last week for 222 yards and two TDs and Mitchum ran for 90 yards and a TD on 20 carries.
KRUM BOBCATS
@
CADDO MILLS FOXES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Ed Locker Stadium, Caddo Mills.
RECORDS: Krum (1-2), Caddo Mills (3-0).
LAST WEEK: Ponder 56, Krum 51; Caddo Mills 31, Canton 13.
KEY PLAYERS: Krum: QB Ty Taber, RB Devrin Brown, WR Justin Wooten, WR Dakota Moore. Caddo Mills: RB Adrian Baxter, QB Caden Lemmon, LB Sam Cuevas, WR Bentley McDaniel, WR Easton Wiebersch, WR Brady Wasurick.
NOTES: Caden Lemmon is the Herald-Banner Athlete of the Week afer rushing for 75 yards and a TD on 20 carries and completing 14 of 29 passes for 186 yards and a TD in last week’s win over
Canton. Baxter ran for 213 yards and a TD on 32 carries. Krum has only been playing football since 2010. The Bobcats have won five state titles in boys basketball. Taber has thrown for 824 yards and nine TDs with only two interceptions. Caddo Mills is celebrating homecoming.
RAINS WILDCATS
@
QUINLAN FORD PANTHERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Hobart Lytal Field, Quinlan.
RECORDS: Rains (1-2), Quinlan Ford (1-2).
LAST WEEK: Grand Saline 21, Rains 0; Quinlan Ford 42, Bullard 35.
KEY PLAYERS: Rains: QB Tylin Oakes, RB Manuel Mares. WR Prabhdeep Singh. Quinlan Ford: RB-DB Zalen Morales, DE Gavin Steiger, QB-DB J.J. Jorzig.
NOTES: Quinlan Ford led the nation in rushing yards per game in 2021 at 476.1 yards. But its three leading rushers Ja’Donavan Williams, Kaiden Roden and Rowdy Rowan graduated. Ford rushed for a season-high 474 yards in last week’s win over Bullard, led by Jorzig (20-175, 1 TD) and Morales (22-149, 2 TDs). Ford is celebrating homecoming. Rains’ head coach Charlie Coker is the son of former Lone Oak and Prosper head coach Jim Coker. Jim Coker grew up in Greenville and played football at East Texas State.
