GREENVILLE LIONS
@
MESQUITE POTEET PIRATES
TIME: 7 p.m., Thursday.
LOCATION: Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
RECORDS: Greenville (2-4), Mesquite Poteet (1-5).
LAST WEEK: Crandall 62, Greenville 36; Melissa 42, Mesquite Poteet 10.
KEY PLAYERS: Greenville: QB-WR-RB-DB Micah Simpson, QB Anthony Johnson, RB Kamron Neal, P-PK Archer Odneal, DB Joel Luna, DB Jamoriyan Stephenson. Mesquite Poteet: QB Josh Hobbs, RB Kamren Williams, RB Aaron Tinsley, WR Davione Hall.
NOTES: Greenville and Mesquite Poteet are tied with Denison and Terrell for fourth place in District 7-5A-II at 1-2. Lucas Lovejoy and Melissa are tied for the lead at 3-0. Crandall ranks third with a 2-1 record after beating the Lions last week. Simpson has rushed for 1,170 yards and 15 touchdowns on 129 carries this season. He’s caught five passes for 92 yards and two TDs and is 29-of-49 passing for 438 yards and f ive TDs. Neal ran for 78 yards and a TD last week on 13 carries and caught five passes for 88 yards and a TD. Fourteen players have run with the football for the Pirates this season.
MESQUITE SKEETERS
@
ROYSE CITY BULLDOGS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Royse City ISD Stadium.
RECORDS: Mesquite (3-4), Royse City (3-3).
LAST WEEK: Mesquite Horn 24, Mesquite 16; Rockwall 50, Royse City 24.
KEY PLAYERS: Mesquite: QB Sir Maje Wallace, QB Tyrique Womack, RB Armand Cleaver, WR Jamarion Woods. Royse City: QB Kenneth Spring, WR Jonah Roberson, RB Sam Mitchum, WR Ja’Cori Williams, WR Nicholas Weaver, DB Harper Branch.
NOTES: Royse City ranks fourth in District 10-6A with a 1-1 record. Mesquite ranks fifth at 1-2. Spring is 67-of-112 passing for 1,141 yards and 12 TDs and has rushed for 444 yards on 57 carries. Mitchum leads the Royse City runners with 917 yards and 12 TDs on 112 carries. Royse City’s top two receivers are Roberson (21-380, 4 TDs) and Weaver (14-201, 3 TDs). Womack has thrown for 591 yards and five TDs for Mesquite and Wallace has thrown for 589 and five TDs.
QUINLAN FORD PANTHERS
@
CADDO MILLS FOXES
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Ed Locker Stadium, Caddo Mills.
RECORDS: Quinlan Ford (2-4), Caddo Mills (6-0).
LAST WEEK: Sunnyvale 35, Quinlan Ford 21; Caddo Mills 58, Dallas Lincoln 35.
LAST YEAR: Quinlan Ford 39, Caddo Mills 36.
KEY PLAYERS: Quinlan Ford: RB-DB Zalen Morales, DE Gavin Steiger, RB J.J. Jorzig, RB Dylan Seabolt, QB Blake Moreno. Caddo Mills: RB Adrian Baxter, QB Caden Lemmon, LB Sam Cuevas, WR Bentley McDaniel, WR Koen Parks, WR Brady Wasuric, QB/RB/WR Alfonso Gonzales.
NOTES: Caddo Mills is 1-0 in District 6-4A-II play while Ford is 0-1. Caddo Mills is tied with Sunnyvale and Wills Point for the district lead. Lemmon, a two-time Herald-Banner Athlete of the Week, has thrown for 1,338 yards and 13 TDs and has rushed for 519 yards and seven TDs. Gonzales is the Herald-Banner’s Athlete of the Week after rushing for 200 yards and three TDs on 13 carries during the Foxes’ win over Dallas Lincoln. Quinlan Ford, which led the nation in rushing at 476.1 yards per game last year, is averaing 319.5 yards per game this season. The Panthers’ leading rushers are Morales (123-777, 7 TDs), Jorzig (77-404, 2 TDs) and Seabolt (40-373, 3 TDs).
LONE OAK BUFFALOES
@
LEONARD TIGERS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Tiger Stadium, Leonard.
RECORDS: Lone Oak (0-6), Leonard (4-2).
LAST WEEK: Blue Ridge 37, Lone Oak 6; Howe 34, Leonard 3.
LAST YEAR: Leonard 50, Lone Oak 14.
KEY PLAYERS:Lone Oak: QB Adrian Gudgel, WR-LB Luke Ohannessian, WR-DB Tre Hubbard, RB Austin Jackson, RB Peyton Patterson. Leonard: Jacoby LaCook, RB Brayden Kramer, WR Ethan Richardson, WR Jordan Barlagne.
NOTES: Lone Oak and Leonard are tied with Bells for third place in District 8-3A-II at 0-1. Gunter, Howe and Blue Ridge are tied for the lead with 1-0 records. Leonard was a 9-3 bi-district championship team last year. Shane Fletcher, Leonard’s longtime head coach is now coaching at Honey Grove.
