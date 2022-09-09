GREENVILLE LIONS
@
CHAPEL HILL BULLDOGS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Bulldog Stadium, Tyler.
RECORDS: Greenville (1-1), Chapel Hill (0-2).
LAST WEEK: Greenville 42, Frisco Liberty 31; Van 23, Chapel Hill 17.
LAST YEAR: Chapel Hill 63, Greenville 36.
KEY PLAYERS: Greenville: QB-WR-RB-DB Micah Simpson, QB Anthony Johnson, RB Kamron Neal, PK Archer Odneal, DB Joel Luna, DB Jamoriyan Stephenson. Chapel Hill: QB Demetrius Brisbon Jr., RB Ricky Stewart, RB Quinton Greenlee, WR Cameron Kelley.
NOTES: Simpson is the Herald-Banner’s Athlete of the Week after rushing for 444 yards and six touchdowns on 34 carries, returning two kickoffs for 36 yards and intercepting a pass on defense in last week’s win. Chapel Hill was ranked No. 4 in Class 4A-I entering the season but has lost to No. 2 ranked Gilmer and Van. Simpson has scored all seven of the Lions’ touchdowns this season and scored all three of their TDs in two preseason scrimmages. Chapel Hill was an 11-4 state semifinalist last season This is the Lions’ last non-district game before starting District 7-5A-II play.
MELISSA CARDINALS
@
ROYSE CITY BULLDOGS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Royse City ISD Stadium.
RECORDS: Melissa (0-2), Royse City (2-0).
LAST WEEK: China Spring 42, Melissa 41; Royse City 42, The Colony 20.
KEY PLAYERS: Melissa: QB Trever Ham, RB Nathan Adejokun, WR Karson Maynard, WR Jacob Kusano. Royse City: QB Kenneth Spring, WR Jonah Roberson, RB Sam Mitchum, WR Ja’Cori Williams, DB Harper Branch.
NOTES: Royse City was an 8-3 playoff team last season in Class 5A but has moved up to 6A. Melissa was an 11-3 regional semifinalist last season in 4A-I and is picked to finish second in District 7-5A-II. Spring was 14-of-24 passing for 329 yards and four TDs in Royse City’s win last week and Mitchum ran for 268 yards and three TDs on 25 carries.
CANTON EAGLES
@
CADDO MILLS FOXES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Ed Locker Stadium, Caddo Mills.
RECORDS: Canton (1-1), Caddo Mills (2-0).
LAST WEEK: Winnsboro 62, Canton 37; Caddo Mills 42, Bullard 35.
LAST YEAR: Caddo Mills 63, Canton 41.
KEY PLAYERS: Canton: QB Nathan Parker, RB Kameron Shaw, WR Chantson Prox. Caddo Mills: RB Adrian Baxter, QB Caden Lemmon, LB Sam Cuevas, WR Bentley McDaniel, WR Easton Wiebersch, WR Brady Wasurick.
NOTES: Canton was a 6-5 playoff team in 4A last season. Caddo Mills was picked to finish second in District 6-4A-II behind Sunnyvale. Lemmon was 20-of-38 passing for 239 yards and two TDs and rushed for 107 yards and a score on 18 carries in the Foxes’ win last week. Baxter ran for 106 yards and two TDs on 15 carries.
BULLARD PANTHERS
@
QUINLAN FORD PANTHERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Hobart Lytal Field, Quinlan.
RECORDS: Bullard (1-1), Quinlan Ford (0-2).
LAST WEEK: Caddo Mills 42, Bullard 35; Godley 31, Quinlan Ford 7.
KEY PLAYERS: Bullard: QB Ayden Barrett, RB Stevin Kemp, WR Clifford Douglas. Quinlan Ford: RB-DB Zalen Morales, DE Gavin Steiger, QB-DB J.J. Jorzig.
NOTES: Quinlan Ford led the nation in rushing yards per game in 2021 at 476.1 yards. But its three leading rushers Ja’Donavan Williams, Kaiden Roden and Rowdy Rowan graduated. Morales led Ford’s rushers last week with 144 yards on 15 carries. Barrett was 21-of-40 passing for 321 yards and four TDs last week for Bullard. Bullard has lost 14 of its last 15 games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.