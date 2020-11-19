GREENVILLE LIONS
@ ROYSE CITY BULLDOGS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Royse City ISD Stadium.
EVENT: District 8-5A-II playoff for third and fourth place.
RECORDS: Greenville (4-2), Royse City (4-2).
LAST WEEK: Greenville 47, Sulphur Springs 27; Royse City 45, Crandall 22.
LAST YEAR: Royse City 17, Greenville 14.
KEY PLAYERS: Greenville: QB Brandon Stephens, WR Caleb Johnson, WR-RB Miles Denson, WR Shawn Brown, RB Hue Pitts, RB O.J. Johnson, LB GianCarlos Belteton, DE Michael Surface. Royse City: QB Joe Veracruz, RB Champ Petty-Dozier, RB Sam Mitchum, WR Ketron Jackson, H-back Tyson Neighbors, OL Turner Hilburn, WR Michael Alphin.
NOTES: Both teams are assured of berths in the state playoffs after finishing second in their respective zones at 2-1. This game is to determine third and fourth playoff seeds from the district. Ennis and North Forney will be playing to determine the top two seeds from the district. Greenville celebrated homecoming last week with the win over Sulphur Springs. Senior wide receiver Caleb Johnson was crowned as homecoming king before the game. District 8-5A-II elected to go to zone play after Greenville, Sulphur Springs and Crandall were sidelined by COVID-19. Denson is averaging 11.0 yards per carry for the Lions with 538 yards and seven TDs and has caught 13 passes for 189 yards. Stephens has rushed for 334 yards and six TDs and has thrown for 884 yards and nine TDs. Brown is averaging 29.6 yards per catch with six TD receptions. Veracruz has thrown for 1,391 yards and 17 TDs. Jackson has caught 34 passes for 704 yards and 10 TDs and Petty-Dozier has rushed for 688 yards and five TDs.
CADDO MILLS FOXES
vs. VAN VANDALS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
EVENT: Class 4A-II area playoff.
RECORDS: Caddo Mills (10-0), Van (7-4).
LAST WEEK: Caddo Mills 60, Hillsboro 0; Van 34, Liberty-Eylau 0.
KEY PLAYERS: Caddo Mills: QB Tyler Townley, WR Gavyn Beane, WR Cayden Davis, RB Konner Pounds, RB Gavin Clayton. Van: QB Jackson Rainey, RB-WR Javonta Thomas.
NOTES: Caddo Mills won the District 6-4A-II title with a 5-0 record. Van was second to Mexia in 7-4A-II at 3-1. Van has lost 43-13 to Malakoff, 33-28 to Lindale, 31-28 to Center and 40-28 to Mexia. Caddo Mills is averaging 49.5 points pr game. Van is averaging 32.3. Caddo Mills rolled up 511 yards of total offense in last week’s victory, including 228 yards rushing and 223 passing. Townley threw for 195 yards and two TDs in last week’s victory and ran for 80 yards and a TD on seven carries. Neal rushed for 86 yards and a TD andPounds ran for 82 yards and three TDs on just five carries.
GORDON LONGHORNS
vs. FANNINDEL FALCONS
TIME: 6:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Bowie.
EVENT: Class A-II six-man regionals playoff.
RECORDS: Gordon (8-3), Fannindel (10-0).
LAST WEEK: Gordon 30, Morgan 28; Fannindel 62, Lueders-Avoca 12.
LAST YEAR: Gordon 66, Fannindel 21.
KEY PLAYERS: Gordon: RB-DE Hoss Rouse, RB-FS Jacob Lucier, C-NG Brody Scrivner. Fannindel: RB Contreal Judkins, QB Jabari Dowdy, DE Jawaylon Shaw.
NOTES: Gordon went 11-2 last season, reaching the third round of the playoffs after beating Fannindel.Fannindel is ranked 10th in Class A, Division II by sixmanfootball.com. Gordon is ranked 19th. Gordon has lost 60-36 to O’Donnell, 72-52 to Evant and 90-40 to Strawn. O’Donnell is 8-3, Strawn i2 9-2 and Evant went 5-2.
GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN EAGLES
vs. ABLENE CHRISTIAN
or DALLAS FAIRHILL
TIME: Nov. 28.
EVENT: Class A-III area six-man playoff.
RECORD: Greenville Christian (4-2),
LAST WEEK: Greenville Christian won by forfeit over Garland Christian.
KEY PLAYERS: Geenville Christian: QB Wilson Feezel, RB Nick Jackson, RB-WR Eli Wimberley, C Tommy Witt.
NOTES: Greenville Christian won the District 3-A title with a 3-0 record and earned a first-round bye in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ Division III playoffs. The Eagles will play the winner of Saturday’s bi-district playoff between Abilene Christian and Dallas Fairhill. Garland Christian, which was winless, canceled last week’s game because of COVID-19, according to Eagles coach Randy Jones.
