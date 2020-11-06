GREENVILLE LIONS
@ NORTH FORNEY FALCONS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Forney City Bank Stadium, Forney.
RECORDS: Greenville (3-1), North Forney (5-0).
LAST WEEK: Greenville 49, Corsicana 28; North Forney 56, Sulphur Springs 21.
LAST YEAR: Greenville 49, North Forney 38.
KEY PLAYERS: Greenville: QB Brandon Stephens, WR Caleb Johnson, WR Miles Denson, WR Shawn Brown, RB Hue Pitts, LB GianCarlos Belteton, DE Michael Surface. North Forney: QB Jacob Acuna, RB Ty Collins, WR Collyn Shipley, WR Kameron Allen.
NOTES: District 8-5A-II elected to go to zone play after Greenville, Sulphur Springs and Crandall were sidelined by COVID-19. This is the second zone game for both teams. The winner is assured of a playoff spot. Greenville’s head coach Darren Duke and Randy Jackson of North Forney are longtime friends from Tenaha and coached together in Greenville. Jackson was also a head coach at Lone Oak. North Forney was ranked No. 23 in 5A-II before the season.
FORNEY JACKRABBITS
@ ROYSE CITY BULLDOGS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Royse City ISD Stadium.
RECORDS: Forney (0-7), Royse City (2-2).
LAST WEEK: Crandall 57, Forney 54, four overtimes; Ennis 71, Royse City 18.
LAST YEAR: Royse City 34, Forney 7.
KEY PLAYERS: Forney: QB Noah Garcia, RB Jon’richard Washington, RB Jaylyn Phillips. Royse City: QB Joe Veracruz, RB Champ Petty-Dozier, RB Sam Mitchum, WR Ketron Jackson, H-back Tyson Neighbors, OL Turner Hilburn, WR Michael Alphin.
NOTES: District 8-5A-II elected to go to zone play after Greenville, Sulphur Springs and Crandall were sidelined by COVID-19. This is the second zone game for both teams and both need to win to stay in the playoff hunt. Veracruz is 59-of-84 passing for 840 yards, nine TDs and only one interception. Petty-Dozier has rushed for 399 yards and and three TDs on 51 carries. Jackson has caught 23 passes for 341 yards and five TDs.
MINEOLA YELLOW JACKETS
@ COMMERCE TIGERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium, Commerce.
RADIO: KETR-FM (88.9).
RECORDS: Mineola (8-1), Commerce (5-4).
LAST WEEK: Mineola 55, Emory Rains 30. Commerce did not play.
KEY PLAYERS: Mineola: QB T.J. Moreland, RB Trevion Sneed, RB Dawson Pendergrass. Commerce: QB J’den Wilson, RB Zay Basham, RB Dayton Dunbar, OL Roy Gaffney.
NOTES: Commerce did not play the last two weeks because of COVID-19. Mineola is averaging 382.2 yards rushing per game. Sneed leads with 2,097 yards and 27 TDs on 225 carries. Mineola is tied with Winnsboro and Pottsboro for first place in District 5-3A-I. Commerce is out of the playoff running at 2-4.
