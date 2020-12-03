GREENVILLE LIONS
@ ENNIS LIONS
TIME: 7 p.m. Thursday.
LOCATION: Lion Memorial Stadium, Ennis.
EVENT: Last District 8-5A-II game.
RECORDS: Greenville (4-3), Ennis (7-0).
LAST WEEK: Neither team played.
LAST YEAR: Ennis 32, Greenville 25.
KEY PLAYERS: Greenville: QB Brandon Stephens, WR-RB Miles Denson, WR Shawn Brown, RB Hue Pitts, RB O.J. Johnson, LB GianCarlos Belteton, DE Michael Surface. Ennis: QB Collin Drake, RB De’ivian Johnson, RB Devion Beasley, WR Karon Smith, WR Laylon Spencer.
NOTES: This game has no bearing on the District 8-5A-II race. Both teams are assured of playoff berths. Greenville will be facing Lucas Lovejoy in the bi-district playoffs at 7 p.m. on Dec. 11 at Lovejoy and Ennis will face Frisco Liberty. Ennis is ranked No. 1 in 5A-II by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” and has won 18 of its last 19 games.
Greenville jumped ahead of Ennis 25-7 by the second quarter in last year’s game. Ennis won on a 3-yard run by 6-2, 240-pound senior Jarius Jones with 42 seconds remaining. Ennis is averaging 54 points and 457.5 yards per game. Greenville is averaging 36.8 points and 401 yards per game. Denson is averaging 10.1 yards per carry with a team-high 669 yards and 10 TDs on 66 carries and has caught 17 passes for 261 yards and a TD.
Stephens has rushed for 437 yards and seven TDs and has passed for 1,137 yards and 11 TDs. Drake has thrown for 1,484 yards and 20 TDs and has rushed for 368 yards and five TDs. Greenville lost its last game 56-49 to Royse City as a Hail Mary pass by the Lions was intercepted in the end zone on the final play. The Lions totaled 563 yards against Royse City, including 310 rushing and 253 passing.
ROYSE CITY BULLDOGS
@ NORTH FORNEY FALCONS
TIME: 7 p.m. Thursday.
LOCATION: Forney City Bank Stadium, Forney.
EVENT: Last District 8-5A-II game.
RECORDS: Royse City (5-2), North Forney (7-1).
LAST WEEK: Neither team played.
LAST YEAR: North Forney 49, Royse City 39.
KEY PLAYERS: Royse City: QB Joe Veracruz, RB Champ Petty-Dozier, RB Sam Mitchum, WR Ketron Jackson, H-back Tyson Neighbors, OL Turner Hilburn, WR Michael Alphin. North Forney: QB Jacob Acuna, RB Ty Collins, WR Kameron Allen, WR Collyn Shipley.
NOTES: This game has no bearing on the District 8-5A-II race. Both teams are assured of berths in the state playoffs. Royse City will face Frisco at The Star in Frisco in a bi-district playoff on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. North Forney is averaging 42.9 points and 420.6 yards per game. Royse City is averaging 42.6 and 500 yards per game. Veracruz has thrown for 1,582 yards and 20 TDs. Petty-Dozier’s rushed for 943 yards and nine TDs. Jackson has caught 39 passes for 765 yards and 10 TDs. Acuna’s thrown for 1,151 yards and 11 TDs and has rushed for 247 yards and three TDs.
CADDO MILLS FOXES
vs. GILMER BUCKEYES
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Ernest Hawkins Field at A&M-Commerce Memorial Stadium, Commerce.
EVENT: Class 4A-II quarterfinal playoff.
RECORDS: Caddo Mills (12-0), Gilmer (12-1).
LAST WEEK: Caddo Mills 35, Pleasant Grove 31; Gilmer 31, Sunnyvale 14.
KEY PLAYERS: Caddo Mills: QB Tyler Townley, WR Gavyn Beane, WR Cayden Davis, RB Konner Pounds, RB Gavin Clayton. Gilmer: QB Brandon Tennison, RB Davison Smith, RB Jared Ward, WR Rohan Fluellen, WR Dylan Fluellen, WR Mason Hurt.
NOTES: Both teams were ranked in the top 10 in Class 4A-II for most of the season with Caddo Mills as high as No. 7 and Gilmer No. 3. Gilmer averages 43.6 points and 478 yards per game. Caddo Mills averages 47.7 points and 499.7 yards per game. Tennison has thrown for 3,270 yards and 34 TDs and has rushed for 714 yards and seven TDs. Townley has thrown for 3,099 yards and 38 TDs and hs rushed for 1,377 yards and 21 TDs. Beane leads the Fox receivers with 60 catches for 942 yards and 16 TDs and Davis has caught 39 passes for 1,015 yards and nine TDs. Gilmer’s only loss was 42-14 to Carthage, the No. 1 team in 4A-I.
