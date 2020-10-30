GREENVILLE LIONS
@ CORSICANA TIGERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Tiger Stadium, Corsicana.
RECORDS: Greenville (2-1), Corsicana (2-3).
LAST WEEK: Greenville did not play. Corsicana 20, Forney 10.
LAST YEAR: Corsicana 20, Greenville 7.
KEY PLAYERS: Greenville: QB Brandon Stephens, WR Caleb Johnson, WR Miles Denson, WR Shawn Brown, RB Hue Pitts, LB GianCarlos Belteton, DE Michael Surface. Corsicana QB Solomon James, RB Bishop Harris, QB-RB Jayvon Thomas, WR George Foster.
NOTES: District 8-5A-II elected to go to zone play after Greenville, Sulphur Springs and Crandall were sidelined by COVID-19. This is the zone opener for both teams. Stephens leads the Lion rushers with 209 yards and five TDs on 38 carries and is 26-of-45 passing for 374 yards and three TDs. Brown leads the Lion receivers with nine catches for 180 yards and three TDs.
ROYSE CITY BULLDOGS
@ ENNIS LIONS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Lion Memorial Stadium, Ennis.
RECORDS: Royse City (2-1), Ennis (3-0).
LAST WEEK: Royse City did not play. Ennis 63, Mansfield Summit 26.
LAST YEAR: Ennis 38, Royse City 21.
KEY PLAYERS: Royse City: QB Joe Veracruz, RB Champ Petty-Dozier, RB Sam Mitchum, WR Ketron Jackson, H-back Tyson Neighbors, OL Turner Hilburn, WR Michael Alphin. Ennis: QB Collin Drake, WR Laylon Spencer. RB De’ivian Johnson.
NOTES: District 8-5A-II elected to go to zone play after Greenville, Sulphur Springs and Crandall were sidelined by COVID-19. This is the zone opener for both teams. Ennis is ranked No. 1 in 5A-II by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.”
GUNTER TIGER
@ LONE OAK BUFFALOES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Buffalo Stadium, Lone Oak.
RECORDS: Gunter (7-1), Lone Oak (1-7).
LAST WEEK: Gunter did not play. Leonard 49, Lone Oak 20.
KEY PLAYERS: Lone Oak: QB Adrian Gudgel, WR Brady Wasurick, RB Mariano ‘s Rincon, RB Austin Ramm, OL Zach Isenberg Gunter: QB Hut Graham, RB Ethan Sloan, RB Ashton Bennett.
NOTES: Lone Oak has lost its last seven games after opening with a 2-0 win over Winona. Lone Oak ranks seventh in District 8-3A-II at 0-4. Gunter is first at 4-0. Gunter is ranked No. 2 in 2A-II and was a 15-1 state champion last season.
