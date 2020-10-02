FRISCO LIBERTY REDHAWKS
@ GREENVILLE LIONS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium, Greenville.
RECORDS: Frisco Liberty (0-1), Greenville (1-0).
LAST WEEK: Frisco Reedy 35, Frisco Liberty 27; Greenville 34, Henderson 18.
KEY PLAYERS: Frisco Liberty: QB Keldric Luster, WR Connor Huhlstein, WR Preston Urbine. Greenville: QB Brandon Stephens, WR Caleb Johnson, WR Miles Denson, WR Shawn Brown, LB GianCarlos Belteton, DE Michael Surface.
NOTES: Greenville stacked up 240 yards in the second half to pull away from Henderson last week after leading only 7-3 in the first half. Stephens ran for 89 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries and was 7-of-11 passing for 92 yards and one TD. Brown led the Greenville receivers with three catches for 59 yards and two TDs. Luster was 21-of-40 passing for 261 yards and rushed for 123 yards on 18 carries. NFL running back Jay Ajayi played for Frisco Liberty in 2010, when the Redhawks beat the Lions 59-14. Ajayi ran for 186 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries in that game. Frisco Liberty went 1-9 last season. The Lions were a 6-5 playoff team in 2019.
WHITEHOUSE WILDCATS
@ ROYSE CITY BULLDOGS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Royse City ISD Stadium.
RECORDS: Whitehouse (1-0), Royse City (1-0).
LAST WEEK: Whitehouse 31, Forney 15; Royse City 55, Frisco Centennial 38.
KEY PLAYERS: Whitehouse: QB Joey Conflitti, RB Matthew Gooden, WR Decarlton Wilson. Royse City: QB Joe Veracruz, RB Champ Petty-Dozier, RB Sam Mitchum, WR Ketron Jackson, H-back Tyson Neighbors, OL Turner Hilburn, WR Michael Alphin.
NOTES: Royse City racked up 659 total yards in last week’s victory, including 367 rushing and 292 passing by Veracruz, who was 19-of-22. Mitchum led the Royse City rushers with 112 yards on six carries and Petty-Dozier ran for 107 on 13 carries. Both teams won bi-district titles last season. Whitehouse went 8-4 and Royse City was 9-3. Former Whitehouse quarterback Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to a Super Bowl title this past season.
DALLAS ROOSEVELT MUSTANGS
@ QUINLAN FORD PANTHERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Hobart Lytle Field, Quinlan.
RECORDS: Dallas Roosevelt (0-0), Quinlan Ford (3-0).
LAST WEEK: Neither team played.
KEY PLAYERS: Dallas Roosevelt: LB Tre Thompson, DL Terrence Williams, QB B.J. Higgins. Quinlan Ford: QB Eli Chambers, RB Ja’Donovan Williams, RB-LB Kaiden Roden, RB Marquizs Graham, RB Rowdy Rowan, TE-LB Colt Cooper.
NOTES: Quinlan Ford is averaging 391 yards rushing per game. Five Panthers have rushed for more than 100 yards including Ja’Donovan Williams (40-385, 4 RDs), Kaiden Roden (33-300, 5 TDs), Eli Chambers (29-179, 3 TDs), Marquizs Graham (28-148, 1 TD) and Rowdy Rowan (21-139, 1 TD). Dallas Roosevelt went 4-6 last season. Roosevelt head coach Aaron Wallace was a standout defensive player at Texas A&M and in the NFL with the Raiders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.