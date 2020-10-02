Greenville Lions

          FRISCO LIBERTY REDHAWKS

         @ GREENVILLE LIONS

TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

LOCATION: T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium, Greenville.

RECORDS:  Frisco Liberty  (0-1), Greenville (1-0).

LAST WEEK: Frisco Reedy 35, Frisco Liberty 27; Greenville 34, Henderson 18.

KEY PLAYERS:  Frisco Liberty:  QB Keldric Luster,  WR Connor Huhlstein, WR Preston Urbine. Greenville: QB Brandon Stephens, WR Caleb Johnson, WR Miles Denson, WR Shawn Brown, LB GianCarlos Belteton, DE Michael Surface.

 NOTES: Greenville stacked up 240 yards in the second half to pull away from Henderson last week after leading only 7-3 in the first half. Stephens ran for 89 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries and was 7-of-11 passing for 92 yards and one TD. Brown led the Greenville receivers with three catches for 59 yards and two TDs.  Luster was 21-of-40 passing for 261 yards and rushed for 123 yards on 18 carries. NFL running back Jay Ajayi played for Frisco Liberty in 2010, when the Redhawks beat the Lions 59-14. Ajayi ran for 186 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries in that game. Frisco Liberty went 1-9 last season. The Lions were a 6-5 playoff team in 2019.  

        WHITEHOUSE WILDCATS

         @ ROYSE CITY BULLDOGS

  TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

  LOCATION: Royse City ISD Stadium.

  RECORDS:  Whitehouse (1-0), Royse City (1-0).

  LAST WEEK: Whitehouse 31, Forney 15; Royse City 55,  Frisco Centennial 38.

  KEY PLAYERS:  Whitehouse: QB Joey Conflitti, RB Matthew Gooden, WR Decarlton Wilson. Royse City: QB Joe Veracruz, RB Champ Petty-Dozier, RB Sam Mitchum, WR Ketron Jackson, H-back Tyson Neighbors, OL Turner Hilburn, WR Michael Alphin.

  NOTES: Royse City racked up 659 total yards in last week’s victory, including 367 rushing and 292 passing by Veracruz, who was 19-of-22. Mitchum led the Royse City rushers with 112 yards on six carries and Petty-Dozier ran for 107 on 13 carries. Both teams won bi-district titles last season. Whitehouse went 8-4 and Royse City was 9-3. Former Whitehouse quarterback Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to a Super Bowl title this past season.

       

       DALLAS  ROOSEVELT MUSTANGS

          @ QUINLAN FORD PANTHERS

  TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

 LOCATION: Hobart Lytle Field, Quinlan.

 RECORDS:  Dallas Roosevelt (0-0), Quinlan Ford (3-0).

LAST WEEK: Neither team played.

KEY PLAYERS:  Dallas Roosevelt: LB Tre Thompson, DL Terrence Williams, QB B.J. Higgins. Quinlan Ford: QB Eli Chambers, RB  Ja’Donovan Williams, RB-LB  Kaiden Roden, RB Marquizs Graham, RB Rowdy Rowan, TE-LB Colt Cooper.

 NOTES: Quinlan Ford is averaging 391 yards rushing per game. Five Panthers have rushed for more than 100 yards including Ja’Donovan Williams (40-385, 4 RDs), Kaiden Roden (33-300, 5 TDs), Eli Chambers (29-179, 3 TDs), Marquizs Graham (28-148, 1 TD) and Rowdy Rowan (21-139, 1 TD). Dallas Roosevelt went 4-6 last season. Roosevelt head coach Aaron Wallace was a standout defensive player at Texas A&M and in the NFL with the Raiders.

