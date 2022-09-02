FRISCO LIBERTY REDHAWKS
@
GREENVILLE LIONS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium, Greenville.
RECORDS: Frisco Liberty (0-1), Greenville (0-1).
LAST WEEK: Corsicana 38, Frisco Liberty 28; Lake Dallas 34, Greenville 7.
LAST YEAR: Frisco Liberty 55, Greenville 21.
KEY PLAYERS: Frisco Liberty: QB Will Jackson, RB Ethan Ashmore, WR Josh Kabongo, WR Davion Dixon. Greenville: QB Anthony Johnson, RB Kamron Neal, WR Micah Simpson, PK Archer Odneal.
NOTES: Simpson scored the Lions’ only touchdown last week on a 95-yard kickoff return. Jackson totaled 346 yards of total offense last week for Frisco Liberty, going 15-of-35 passing for 271 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 75 yards and a TD on 18 carries. Jay Ajayi of Frisco Liberty scored four TDs against the Lions in a 2010 game before a stellar career in college at Boise State and in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles. This is the second of three non-district games for the Lions and is their 2022 home opener.
ROYSE CITY BULLDOGS
@
THE COLONY COUGARS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Tommy Briggs Stadium, The Colony.
RECORDS: Royse City (1-0), The Colony (0-1).
LAST WEEK: Royse City 58, Grand Prairie 0; Red Oak 51, The Colony 43.
KEY PLAYERS: Royse City: QB Kenneth Spring, WR Jonah Roberson, RB Sam Mitchum, WR Ja’Cori Williams, WR Nicholas Weaver, OL Harrison Hays. The Colony: QB Carson Cox, RB Kamden Wesley, WR Chase Glover.
NOTES: Royse City was an 8-3 playoff team last season in Class 5A but has moved up to 6A. The Colony was a 4-6 team in Class 5A last season. The Colony is picked to finish seventh in District 3-5A-I. Cox was 7-of-13 passing for 152 yards and two TDs last week for The Colony. Wesley ran for 101 yards and one TD on 16 carries. Spring was 17-of-25 passing last week for 303 yards and two TDs and ran for 83 yards on 13 carries. Mitchum ran for 123 yards and four TDs.
CADDO MILLS FOXES
@
BULLARD PANTHERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Panther Stadium, Bullard.
RECORDS: Caddo Mills (1-0), Bullard (1-0).
LAST WEEK: Caddo Mills 29, Community 0; Bullard 28, Mabank 22.
LAST YEAR: Caddo Mills 44, Bullard 20.
KEY PLAYERS: Caddo Mills: RB Adrian Baxter, QB Caden Lemmon, LB Sam Cuevas, WR Bentley McDaniel, WR Easton Wiebersch, WR Brady Wasurick. Bullard: QB Ayden Barrett, RB Quasy Warren, WR WR Clifford Douglas.
NOTES: Bullard snapped a 13-game losing streak with last week’s win over Mabank. Lemmon was 16-of-29 passing last week for 195 yards and two TDs and ran for 41 yards and one TD for Caddo Mills. Barrett was 16-0f-28 passing for 206 yards last week for Bullard, which was picked to finish seventh in District 8-4A-II. Caddo Mills was picked to finish second in District 6-4A-II behind Sunnyvale.
QUINLAN FORD PANTHERS
@
GODLEY WILDCATS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Wildcat Stadium, Godley.
RECORDS: Quinlan Ford (0-1), Godley (0-1).
LAST WEEK: Mount Vernon 48, Quinlan Ford 28; West 42, Godley 20.
LAST YEAR: Quinlan Ford 49, Godley 23.
KEY PLAYERS: Quinlan Ford: RB-DB Zalen Morales, DE Gavin Steiger, QB-DB J.J. Jorzig, WR-LB Jeremiah Coleman. Godley: QB Kole Allen, RB Landon Thigpen, WR-DB Cameron Leverett.
NOTES: Quinlan Ford led the nation in rushing yards per game in 2021 at 476.1 yards. But its three leading rushers Ja’Donavan Williams, Kaiden Roden and Rowdy Rowan graduated. The Panthers rushed for 290 yards in last week’s season opener as nine Panthers took turns running with the football. Morales led the Panthers with 76 yards on 19 carries. Ford beat Godley 49-23 in the bi-district round of the playoffs last year.
