FANNINDEL FALCONS
@
GOLD-BURG BEARS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Joe Corpening Field, Stoneburg.
RECORDS: Fannindel (2-1), Gold-Burg (3-0).
LAST WEEK: Denton Calvary 78, Fannindel 30; Gold-Burg 60, Chillicothe 7.
LAST YEAR: Gold-Burg 77, Fannindel 47.
KEY PLAYERS: Fannindel: RB Kazion Dugan, WR Ke’Monte Cuba, WR Kalob Runnels, QB-DB Edgar Lopez, OL Ashton Smith. Gold-Burg: RB Jayon Grace, RB Zander Crawford, NG Tristynn Lawson (6-3, 285, So.).
NOTES: Fannindel is averaging 46.6 points per game. Gold-Burg is averaging 56 points per game. Gold-Burg was a 4-7 playoff team last season, losing 54-8 to Throckmorton at the bi-district round. Fannindel was also a 5-6 playoff team last season and lost 70-34 to Morgan at bi-district.
CAMPBELL INDIANS
@
GRANBURY GRACE GRYPHONS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Granbury Middle School, Granbury.
RECORDS: Campbell (1-2), Granbury Grace (0-2).
LAST WEEK: Campbell 54, Fruitvale 6. Granbury Grace did not play.
KEY PLAYERS: Campbell: C Nate Hall, TE Brayan Cruz, RB Kennan Hall, Manny Knox. Granbury Grace: QB Noah Bishop, RB Wyatt Keith, WR Hudson Gjone.
NOTES: Preston Compton was promoted from defensive coordinator to serve as Campbell’s head coach. He’s the son of Texas A&M-Commerce Hall of Fame wide receiver Gary Compton. Preston Compton passed for 8,041 yards at Graceland University in Iowa to set a career record. Grace Classical has lost 36-32 to Johnson County Sports Association and Tex HomeSchool. Campbell lost 57-12 to CHANT HomeSchool and 76-31 to Fannindel.
GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN EAGLES
@
AZLE CHRISTIAN FIGHTING CRUSADERS
TIME: 7 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Azle Christian Field, Azle.
RECORDS: Greenville Christian (0-3), Azle Christian (2-1).
LAST WEEK: Carrollton Prince of Peace 32, Greenville Christian 28; Newcastle 53, Azle Christian 6.
KEY PLAYERS: Greenville Christian: QB Brady Britain, QB Damon Spurlock, C-DB Daven Denney, RB Jake Pletcher, WR Jaden McFadden. Azle Christian: QB Andy Wisniewski, RB Brodie Clark, RB A.J. Rollins, WR Jake Skartvedt.
NOTES: Azle Christian has also beaten Bryson 41-40 and Wildorado 70-46. Azle Christian went 9-3 last season, advancing two rounds in the six-man state playoffs. Todd Barnes, a former defensive coordinator, is the Eagles’ new head coach.
