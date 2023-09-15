FANNINDEL FALCONS

GOLD-BURG BEARS

 

TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

LOCATION: Joe Corpening Field, Stoneburg.

RECORDS: Fannindel (2-1), Gold-Burg (3-0).

 LAST WEEK: Denton Calvary 78, Fannindel 30; Gold-Burg 60, Chillicothe 7.

LAST YEAR:  Gold-Burg 77, Fannindel 47.

KEY PLAYERS: Fannindel: RB Kazion Dugan, WR Ke’Monte Cuba, WR Kalob Runnels, QB-DB Edgar Lopez, OL Ashton Smith. Gold-Burg: RB Jayon Grace, RB Zander Crawford, NG Tristynn Lawson (6-3, 285, So.).

NOTES: Fannindel is averaging 46.6 points per game. Gold-Burg is averaging 56 points per game. Gold-Burg was a 4-7 playoff team last season, losing 54-8 to Throckmorton at the bi-district round. Fannindel was also a 5-6 playoff team last season and lost 70-34 to Morgan at bi-district.

 

CAMPBELL INDIANS

          @

GRANBURY GRACE GRYPHONS

 

TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

LOCATION: Granbury Middle School, Granbury.

RECORDS: Campbell (1-2), Granbury Grace (0-2).

LAST WEEK: Campbell 54, Fruitvale 6. Granbury Grace did not play.

 KEY PLAYERS: Campbell: C Nate Hall, TE Brayan Cruz, RB Kennan Hall,  Manny Knox. Granbury Grace: QB Noah Bishop, RB Wyatt Keith, WR Hudson Gjone.

NOTES: Preston Compton was promoted from defensive coordinator to serve as Campbell’s head coach. He’s the son of Texas A&M-Commerce Hall of Fame wide receiver Gary Compton. Preston Compton passed for 8,041 yards at Graceland University in Iowa to set a career record.  Grace Classical has lost  36-32 to Johnson County Sports Association and Tex HomeSchool. Campbell lost 57-12 to CHANT HomeSchool and 76-31 to Fannindel.

 

GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN EAGLES

             @

AZLE CHRISTIAN FIGHTING CRUSADERS

 

TIME: 7 p.m. Friday.

LOCATION: Azle Christian Field, Azle.

RECORDS: Greenville Christian (0-3), Azle Christian (2-1).

LAST WEEK Carrollton Prince of Peace 32, Greenville Christian 28; Newcastle 53, Azle Christian 6.

KEY PLAYERS: Greenville Christian: QB Brady Britain, QB Damon Spurlock, C-DB Daven Denney, RB Jake Pletcher, WR Jaden McFadden. Azle Christian: QB Andy Wisniewski, RB Brodie Clark, RB A.J. Rollins, WR Jake Skartvedt.

NOTES: Azle Christian has also beaten Bryson 41-40 and Wildorado 70-46. Azle Christian went 9-3 last season, advancing two rounds in the six-man state playoffs. Todd Barnes, a former defensive coordinator, is the Eagles’ new head coach.

