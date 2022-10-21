CUMBY TROJANS
@
LINDEN-KILDARE TIGERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Jack Hetherington Tiger Stadium, Linden.
RECORDS: Cumby (2-5), Linden-Kildare (1-6).
LAST WEEK: Maud 49, Cumby 0; James Bowie 44, Linden-Kildare 14.
KEY PLAYERS: Cumby: QB Chett Vaughn, RB-LB Logan Butler, WR-DB Armando Osorio, WR Dakota Ridings, WR Chayton Vaughn, RB Dakari Johnson. Linden-Kildare: RB Tashawn Patterson, WR Michael Lane, RB-LB Ja’Kyrik Nard.
NOTES: Tom Dracos is back for his second stint as head coach of the Trojans Cumby and Linden-Kildare are tied for fifth place in District 9-2A-II at 0-2. Clarksville and James Bowie are tied for first place at 2-0. Linden-Kildare’s only win this season was 28-26 over Overton. The Tigers have also lost 38-8 to Clarksville in district play.
CAMPBELL INDIANS
@
SAVOY CARDINALS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Robert F. Hodge Field, Savoy.
RECORDS: Campbell (2-5), Savoy (4-3).
LAST WEEK: Campbell did not play; Wichita Christian 24, Savoy 6.
KEY PLAYERS: Campbell: QB-RB Garrett Roberts, QB-RB Trey Huffhines, QB Matthew Breedlove, WR-DL Matthew Zeitz. Savoy: QB Jon David Pilley, RB Kody Cates, RB-DB Garrett Hall.
NOTES: This is a District 6-A-I game. Savoy is 2-1 at home this season. Campbell lost its last game 50-0 to Avalon.
APPLE SPRINGS EAGLES
@
FANNINDEL FALCONS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Bishop Field, Ladonia.
RECORDS: Apple Springs (3-3), Fannindel (3-4).
LAST WEEK: Neither team played last week.
KEY PLAYERS: Apple Springs: WR-DB Hunter Davis, OL-DL Tucker Ellis, RB-LB Logan Nunley, QB Dakota Campbell. Fannindel: QB Jabari Dowdy, QB-RB-WR Kazion Dugan, WR Kalob Runnels, RB Kemonte Cuba.
NOTES: Fannindel was a 6-3 playoff team last season. Apple Springs went 3-3 in 2021. Apple Springs is located about 18 miles from Lufkin in deep East Texas. Dowdy is 42-of-83 passing for 650 yards and 13 TDs. Cuba leads Fannindel’s rushers with 695 yards and seven TDs on 95 carries. Runnels has caught 15 passes for 429 yards and 10 TDs and Dujgan has caught 14 for 241 and five scores.
GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN EAGLES
@
ROCKWALL HERITAGE EAGLES
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Hobart Wisdom Field, Rockwall..
RECORDS: Greenville Christian (3-4), Rockwall Heritage (6-1).
LAST WEEK: Longview Christian Heritage 53, Greenville Christian 0; Rockwall Heritage 64, Garland Christian 18.
KEY PLAYERS: Greenville Christian: DL Matthew Sundeen, QB Brady Britain, LB Damon Spurlock, WR Jack Pope. Rockwall Heritage: WR Ethan Emmerson (6-6, 180 Sr.), QB Isaiah Haessig, RB Will Constable, TE-LB Andrew Ray.
NOTES: Greenville Christian, Rockwall Heritage and Waco Eagle Christian and are tied for second place in TAPPS District 3-III at 3-1. Longview Christian Heritage is alone in first place at 4-0. Jack Carter intercepted a pass last week for the Eagles. Britain connected with Pope for a 40-yard pass completion for a Greenville Christian offensive highlight in last week’s game. These two teams have battled for district and state championships in the past. Greenville Christian coach Larry Uland has coached the Eagles to four state six-man football titles and Wylie Prep to three state championships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.