    TYLER ALL SAINTS TROJANS

                     @

          CUMBY TROJANS

  TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

  LOCATION: Frazier-Lawrence Stadium, Cumby.

  RECORDS: All Saints (0-3), Cumby (1-2).

  LAST WEEK:  T.K. Gorman 44, All Saints 0; Cumby 25, Fort Worth Mercy Culture Prep 0.

  KEY PLAYERS:  All Saints: QB Manny Mizer, OL-DL Jackson Daniels, WR-DB Mill Walters. Cumby: QB Chett Vaughn, RB-LB Logan Butler, WR-DB Armando Osorio, WR Dakota Ridings, WR Chayton Vaughn.

  NOTES: Cumby is celebrating homecoming. Tom Dracos is back for his second stint as head coach of the Trojans. Cumby was 1-7 last season. All Saints went 1-8 last season. and has lost 10 straight dating back to last season.

             CAMPBELL INDIANS

                         vs.

      THROCKMORTON GREYHOUNDS

  TIME: 5 p.m. Friday.

  LOCATION: Longhorn Stadium, Gordon.

  RECORDS: Campbell (1-2), Throckmorton (2-1).

  LAST WEEK:  Campbell 46, Fruitvale 0; Throckmorton 76, Bryson 27.

  KEY PLAYERS: Campbell: QB-RB Garrett Roberts, QB-RB Trey Huffhines, WR-DL Matthew Zeitz. Throckmorton: RB Jacob Gaspar, RB Hayden Makovy, WR Gage Beaver.

  NOTES: Campbell went 3-7 last season while Throckmorton was an 11-1 bi-district champion. Gaspar (13-176, 3 TDs) and Makovy (12-109, 4 TDs) led the Throckmorton rushers last week. Throckmorton is ranked 11th in Class A-II by sixmanfootball.com

         GOLD-BURG BEARS

                       @

          FANNINDEL FALCONS

  TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

  LOCATION: Bishop Field, Ladonia.

  RECORDS: Gold-Burg (1-2), Fannindel (1-2).

  LAST WEEK: Gold-Burg 55, Chillicothe 0; Fannindel 59, Allen CHANT 12.

  LAST YEAR: Gold-Burg 51, Fannindel 6.

  KEY PLAYERS: Gold-Burg:RB-LB Jayvon Grace, WR-DB Jack Henry, RB Isaac Renteria, QB Jayton Epperson. Fannindel: QB Jabari Dowdy, QB-RB-WR Kazion Dugan, RB Kalob Runnels, RB Kemonte Cuba.

  NOTES: Fannindel was a 6-3 playoff team last season. Gold-Burg was a 9-3 bi-district champion last season. Cuba rushed for 92 yards and two TDs on just four carries in Fannindel’s victory last week.

            JONESBORO EAGLES

                       @

       GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN EAGLES

  TIME: 2 p.m. Saturday.

  LOCATION:  Eagle Field, Greenville.

  RECORDS: Jonesboro  (2-1), Greenville Christian (0-2).

  LAST WEEK:  Jonesboro 52, Austin St. Stephen’s 37; Harvest Christian 74, Greenville Christian 14.

  KEY PLAYERS: Jonesboro: QB Nathan Forrest, RB Caleb Christel, RB Laydon Nichols, WR DeMarcus Acoff.Greenville Christian: DL Matthew Sundeen, QB Brady Britain, QB Damon Spurlock, WR Jack Pope.

  NOTES: Greenville Christian coach Larry Uland, who is back for his second stint as head coach, has led the Eagles to four six-man state titles.  Sundeen scored on a 2-yard run for the Eagles last week and Jack Carter scored on a 3-yard pass from Britain. Jonesboro was an 11-1 bi-district champion last season while the Eagles were a 5-5 playoff team. Nichols has rushed for 225 yards and three TDs on 18 carries for Jonesboro. 

