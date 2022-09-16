TYLER ALL SAINTS TROJANS
@
CUMBY TROJANS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Frazier-Lawrence Stadium, Cumby.
RECORDS: All Saints (0-3), Cumby (1-2).
LAST WEEK: T.K. Gorman 44, All Saints 0; Cumby 25, Fort Worth Mercy Culture Prep 0.
KEY PLAYERS: All Saints: QB Manny Mizer, OL-DL Jackson Daniels, WR-DB Mill Walters. Cumby: QB Chett Vaughn, RB-LB Logan Butler, WR-DB Armando Osorio, WR Dakota Ridings, WR Chayton Vaughn.
NOTES: Cumby is celebrating homecoming. Tom Dracos is back for his second stint as head coach of the Trojans. Cumby was 1-7 last season. All Saints went 1-8 last season. and has lost 10 straight dating back to last season.
CAMPBELL INDIANS
vs.
THROCKMORTON GREYHOUNDS
TIME: 5 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Longhorn Stadium, Gordon.
RECORDS: Campbell (1-2), Throckmorton (2-1).
LAST WEEK: Campbell 46, Fruitvale 0; Throckmorton 76, Bryson 27.
KEY PLAYERS: Campbell: QB-RB Garrett Roberts, QB-RB Trey Huffhines, WR-DL Matthew Zeitz. Throckmorton: RB Jacob Gaspar, RB Hayden Makovy, WR Gage Beaver.
NOTES: Campbell went 3-7 last season while Throckmorton was an 11-1 bi-district champion. Gaspar (13-176, 3 TDs) and Makovy (12-109, 4 TDs) led the Throckmorton rushers last week. Throckmorton is ranked 11th in Class A-II by sixmanfootball.com
GOLD-BURG BEARS
@
FANNINDEL FALCONS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Bishop Field, Ladonia.
RECORDS: Gold-Burg (1-2), Fannindel (1-2).
LAST WEEK: Gold-Burg 55, Chillicothe 0; Fannindel 59, Allen CHANT 12.
LAST YEAR: Gold-Burg 51, Fannindel 6.
KEY PLAYERS: Gold-Burg:RB-LB Jayvon Grace, WR-DB Jack Henry, RB Isaac Renteria, QB Jayton Epperson. Fannindel: QB Jabari Dowdy, QB-RB-WR Kazion Dugan, RB Kalob Runnels, RB Kemonte Cuba.
NOTES: Fannindel was a 6-3 playoff team last season. Gold-Burg was a 9-3 bi-district champion last season. Cuba rushed for 92 yards and two TDs on just four carries in Fannindel’s victory last week.
JONESBORO EAGLES
@
GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN EAGLES
TIME: 2 p.m. Saturday.
LOCATION: Eagle Field, Greenville.
RECORDS: Jonesboro (2-1), Greenville Christian (0-2).
LAST WEEK: Jonesboro 52, Austin St. Stephen’s 37; Harvest Christian 74, Greenville Christian 14.
KEY PLAYERS: Jonesboro: QB Nathan Forrest, RB Caleb Christel, RB Laydon Nichols, WR DeMarcus Acoff.Greenville Christian: DL Matthew Sundeen, QB Brady Britain, QB Damon Spurlock, WR Jack Pope.
NOTES: Greenville Christian coach Larry Uland, who is back for his second stint as head coach, has led the Eagles to four six-man state titles. Sundeen scored on a 2-yard run for the Eagles last week and Jack Carter scored on a 3-yard pass from Britain. Jonesboro was an 11-1 bi-district champion last season while the Eagles were a 5-5 playoff team. Nichols has rushed for 225 yards and three TDs on 18 carries for Jonesboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.