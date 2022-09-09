FORT WORTH MERCY CULTURE PREP ROYALS
@
CUMBY TROJANS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Frazier-Lawrence Stadium, Cumby.
RECORDS: Mercy Prep (0-2), Cumby (0-2).
LAST WEEK: Lewisville Founders Classical 35, Mercy Prep 14; Union Grove 18, Cumby 12.
KEY PLAYERS: Mercy Prep: QB Landon Martinez, WR Levi Trenda WR Luke Rayes. Cumby: QB Chett Vaughn, RB-LB Logan Butler, WR-DB Armando Osorio, WR Dakota Ridings, WR Chayton Vaughn.
NOTES: Tom Dracos is back for his second stint as head coach of the Trojans. Cumby was 1-7 last season. Vaughn was 12-of-26 passing for 181 yards and one TD and rushed for 62 yards on 14 carries in last week’s game. Mercy Prep was formerly called Fort Worth Calvary. Mercy Prep has lost its last 22 games.
CAMPBELL INDIANS
@
FRUITVALE BOBCATS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Bobcat Stadium, Fruitvale.
RECORDS: Campbell (0-2), Fruitvale (0-2).
LAST WEEK: Oakwood 55, Campbell 6; Longview Heritage 76, Fruitvale 0.
LAST YEAR: Fruitvale 34, Campbell 15.
KEY PLAYERS: Campbell: QB-RB Garrett Roberts, QB-RB Trey Huffhines, WR-DL Matthew Zeitz. Fruitvale: QB Wyatt Powers, RB David Cole.
NOTES: Campbell went 3-7 last season while Fruitvale was 2-7. Both teams have lost to Oakwood.
ALLEN CHANT CHARGERS
@
FANNINDEL FALCONS
TIME: 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
LOCATION: Bishop Field, Ladonia.
RECORDS: Allen CHANT (0-2), Fannindel (0-2).
LAST WEEK: Savoy 54, Allen CHANT 26; Saint Jo 60, Fannindel 12.
KEY PLAYERS: Allen CHANT: QB Brady Tarell, WR Davin Flores, RB Andrew Ceballos. Fannindel: QB Jabari Dowdy, QB-RB-WR Kazion Dugan, RB Kalob Runnels, RB Kemonte Cuba.
NOTES: Fannindel was a 6-3 playoff team last season. CHANT, which is a team of homeschooled players, went 4-6. Saint Jo held Fannindel to only seven yards rushing last week. Dowdy was 11-of-17 passing for 98 yards and a TD.
LANTANA HARVEST CHRISTIAN SAINTS
@
GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN EAGLES
TIME: 2 p.m. Saturday.
LOCATION: Eagle Field, Greenville.
RECORDS: Harvest Christian (1-0), Greenville Christian (0-1),
KEY PLAYERS: Harvest Christian: QB Ethan Bishop, WR Bryson Comstock (6-5, 215,Sr.).Greenville Christian: DL Matthew Sundeen, QB Brady Britain, QB Damon Spurlock.
NOTES: Greenville Christian coach Larry Uland, who is back for his second stint as head coach, has led the Eagles to four six-man state titles. Both teams were off last week. Greenville Christian lost its season opener 46-0 to Dallas Lutheran. Harvest Christian won its season opener, 45-0 over McKinney Cornerstone. Harvest Christian has a 6-1, 225-pound linebacker and a 6-1, 240-pound center.
