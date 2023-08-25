TOM BEAN TOMCATS
@
CUMBY TROJANS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Frazier-Lawrence Field, Cumby.
RECORDS: Tom Bean (0-0), Cumby (0-0).
LAST YEAR: Tom Bean 36, Cumby 28.
KEY PLAYERS: Tom Bean: RB-LG Collin Cherry, TE-LB Bobby Rogers, QB-LB Branson Ashlock. Cumby: QB Chett Vaughn, RB Dakari Johnson, WR Bryalon Boggs, WR Jace Evans.
NOTES: Tom Dracos is back for his second stint as head coach of the Trojans. Tom Bean is ineligble to enter the playoffs due to alleged recruiting violation. The Tomcats went 2-8 last season. Cumby was 2-8 last season. Vaughn threw for 1,110 yards and 12 TDs last season and rushed for 538 yards and seven TDs.
FANNINDEL FALCONS
@
CAMPBELL INDIANS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Indian Field, Campbell.
RECORDS: Fannindel (0-0), Campbell (0-0).
KEY PLAYERS: Fannindel: RB Kazion Dugan, WR Ke’Monte Cuba, WR Kalob Runnells, QB-DB Edgar Lopez, OL Ashton Smith. Campbell: C Nate Hall, TE Brayan Cruz, RB Kennan Hall, Manny Knox.
NOTES: Campbell outscored Fannindel 125-122 to set a national six-man single game scoring record in 2017. Preston Compton, was promoted from defensive coordinator to serve as Campbell’s head coach. He’s the son of Texas A&M-Commerce Hall of Fame wide receiver Gary Compton. Preston Compton passed for 8,041 yards at Graceland University in Iowa to set a career record. Fannindel coach Denver Bowden said the Falcons will be bringing nine players for Friday’s game. Campbell went 3-7 last season while Fannindel was a 4-7 playoff team. Runnells scored 17 TDs last season for the Falcons and Cuba rushed for 926 yards and 12 TDs.
DALLAS LUTHERAN LIONS
@
GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN EAGLES
TIME: 10 a.m. Saturday.
LOCATION: Eagle Field, Greenville.
RECORDS: Dallas Lutheran (0-0), Greenville Christian (0-0).
LAST YEAR: Dallas Lutheran 46, Greenville Christian O.
KEY PLAYERS: Dallas Lutheran: QB Cade RB Kyle Rote. Hagan Klein, Will Mosley. Greenville Christian: QB Brady Britain, QB Damon Spurlock, C-DB Daven Denney, RB-WR Austin Wilburn, WR Jaden McFadden.
NOTES: Todd Barnes, who previously coach at Greenville Christian as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator, is the new head coach. He was on the staff under head coach Larry Uland when the Eagles won four six-man state titles. Uland is now at McKinney Cornerstone. Both teams went 5-6 last season and made the playoffs. The game was moved up to 10 a.m. due to forecasted heat. The high on Greenville is predicted to reach 104 degrees on Saturday.
