CUMBY TROJANS
@
FORT WORTH MERCY PREP CULTURE ROYALS
TIME: 7 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: All Saints Episcopal, Fort Worth.
RECORDS: Cumby (0-2), Mercy Prep (2-0).
LAST WEEK: Union Grove 45, Cumby 14; Mercy Prep 41, Dallas Inspired Vision 6.
LAST YEAR: Cumby 24, Mercy Prep 0.
KEY PLAYERS: Cumby: QB Chett Vaughn, RB Dakari Johnson, WR Bryalon Boggs, WR Jace Evans. Mercy Prep: QB Landon Martinez, RB John Raybuck, WR Josh Marshall.
NOTES: Mercy Prep went 0-10 last season. Cumby went 2-8 last season. Mercy Prep lost 18-14 last year to Munday but beat the Mogals 74-0 in the rematch on Aug. 26. Vaughn is 19-of-40 for 330 yards passing and three TDs.
DENTON CALVARY LIONS
@
FANNINDEL FALCONS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
LOCATION: Bishop Field, Ladonia.
RECORDS: Denton Calvary (2-0), Fannindel (2-0).
LAST WEEK: Denton Calvary 46, Fort Worth Bethesda Christian 0; Fannindel 34, Garland Christian 13.
KEY PLAYERS: Fannindel: RB Kazion Dugan, WR Ke’Monte Cuba, WR Kalob Runnels, QB-DB Edgar Lopez, OL Ashton Smith. Denton Calvary: QB Josh Willison, WR Deacon Junk, RB Levi Fry, RB Kam Bielss.
NOTES: Fannindel was balanced on offense in its win last week over Garland Christian with 187 yards rushing and 185 passing. Lopez was 5-of-10 passing for 105 yards and two TDs. Dugan led the rushers with 75 yards on five carries. Runnels caught three passes for 119 yards and two TDs and rushed for 53 yards and two TDs on five carries.
FRUITVALE BOBCATS
@
CAMPBELL INDIANS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
LOCATION: Indian Field, Campbell.
RECORDS: Fruitvale (0-2), Campbell (0-2).
LAST WEEK: Apple Springs 61, Fruitvale 12; CHANT Homeschool 57, Campbell 12.
LAST YEAR: Campbell 46, Fruitvale 0.
KEY PLAYERS: Campbell: C Nate Hall, TE Brayan Cruz, RB Kennan Hall, Manny Knox. Fruitvale: RB-WR Wyatt Powers, DE Thomas Norris, DE Mathew Alexander.
NOTES: Preston Compton was promoted from defensive coordinator to serve as Campbell’s head coach. He’s the son of Texas A&M-Commerce Hall of Fame wide receiver Gary Compton. Preston Compton passed for 8,041 yards at Graceland University in Iowa to set a career record. Fruitvale opened with a 47-0 loss to Oakwood. Campbell also lost 76-31 to Fannindel.
GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN EAGLES
@
CARROLLTON PRINCE OF PEACE EAGLES
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Eagle Stadium, Carrollton.
RECORDS: Greenville Christian (0-2), Prince of Peace (0-1).
LAST WEEK: Ovilla Christian 71, Greenville Christian 26; Baytown Christian 44, Prince of Peace 12.
KEY PLAYERS: Greenville Christian: QB Brady Britain, QB Damon Spurlock, C-DB Daven Denney, RB Jake Pletcher, WR Jaden McFadden. Prince of Peace: WR Owen Bain, QB Tripp Wilcoxson, C-DE Benji Alexander.
NOTES: Todd Barnes, who previously coached at Greenville Christian as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator, is the new head coach. He coached on four Eagle teams that won six-man state titles under head coach Larry Uland. Prince of Peace went 4-6 last year.
