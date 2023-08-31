UNION GROVE LIONS
@
CUMBY TROJANS
TIME: 7 p.m. Thursday.
LOCATION: Frazier-Lawrence Field, Cumby.
RECORDS: Union Grove 1-0), Cumby (0-1).
LAST WEEK: Union Grove 37, T.K. Gorman 14; Tom Bean 48, Cumby 22.
LAST YEAR: Union Grove 18, Cumby 12.
KEY PLAYERS: Union Grove: QB Jace Roberts, WR-DB Judson George, DL Jacob Humphreys. Cumby: QB Chett Vaughn, RB Dakari Johnson, WR Bryalon Boggs, WR Jace Evans.
NOTES: Union Grove went 3-7 last season and 0-6 in District 10-2A play. Union Grove returns eighth starters on offense and nine on defense. Tom Dracos is back for his second stint as the head coach of the Trojans. He coached the Trojans to playoff trips in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Cumby went 2-8 last season.
FANNINDEL FALCONS
@
GARLAND CHRISTIAN SWORDSMEN
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Swordsman Field, Garland.
RECORDS: Fannindel (1-0), Garland Christian (1-0).
LAST WEEK: Fannindel 76, Campbell 31; Garland Christian 37, King’s Academy 14.
KEY PLAYERS: Fannindel: RB Kazion Dugan, WR Ke’Monte Cuba, WR Kalob Runnells, QB-DB Edgar Lopez, OL Ashton Smith. Garland Christian: QB Michael McRae, RB Jose McRae.
NOTES: Fannindel rushed for 415 yards in its win over Campbell last week. Dugan led with 207 yards and six TDs on 10 carries. Cuba ran for 198 yards and one score on eight carries. Fannindel passed for only 15 yards. Garland Christian went 4-5 last season. Denver Bowden is in his second season as head coach of the Falcons. He said he was bringing nine players to last week’s game at Campbell.
CHANT HOME SCHOO CHARGERS
@
CAMPBELL INDIANS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
LOCATION: Indian Field, Campbell.
RECORDS: CHANT (1-0), Campbell (0-1).
LAST WEEK: CHANT 79, Founders Classical 32; Fannindel 76, Campbell 31.
KEY PLAYERS: CHANT: QB Brady Tarell, RB Andrew Ceballos, WR Davin Flores, RB Carter Vanderwel. Campbell: C Nate Hall, TE Brayan Cruz, RB Kennan Hall, Manny Knox.
NOTES: Preston Compton was promoted from defensive coordinator to serve as Campbell’s head coach. He’s the son of Texas A&M-Commerce Hall of Fame wide receiver Gary Compton. Preston Compton passed for 8,041 yards at Graceland University in Iowa to set a career record. CHANT stands for Christian Homeschool Athletes of North Texas. The team practices and plays games in Allen.
GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN EAGLES
@
OVILLA CHRISTIAN EAGLES
TIME: 7 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Ovilla Christian, Red Oak.
RECORDS: Ovilla Christian (1-0), Greenville Christian (0-1).
LAST YEAR: Ovilla Christian 48, Temple Holy Trinity 0; Dallas Lutheran 62, Greenville Christian 14.
KEY PLAYERS: Greenville Christian: QB Brady Britain, QB Damon Spurlock, C-DB Daven Denney, RB Jake Pletcher, WR Jaden McFadden. Ovilla Christian: QB Jaxon Rosenberry, RB Christian Larios, WR Noah Fitch, WR Lyric White.
NOTES: Todd Barnes, who previously coached at Greenville Christian as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator, is the new head coach. He coached on four Eagle teams that won six-man state titles under head coach Larry Uland. The Eagles scored last week on a 5-yard pass from Britain to Denney and a 20-yard run by Pletcher. Rosenberry was 7-of-7 passing for 64 yards and a TD last week for Ovilla Christian.
