CORSICANA TIGERS
@ ROYSE CITY BULLDOGS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Royse City ISD Stadium, Royse City.
RECORDS: Corsicana (1-2), Royse City (1-1).
LAST WEEK: Whitehouse 33, Corsicana 14. Royse City did not play.
LAST YEAR: Royse City 27, Corsicana 0.
KEY PLAYERS: Corsicana: QB Solomon James, RB Kedric Armstrong, RB Jayvon Thomas, WR George Foster. Royse City: QB Joe Veracruz, RB Champ Petty-Dozier, RB Sam Mitchum, WR Ketron Jackson, H-back Tyson Neighbors, OL Turner Hilburn, WR Michael Alphin.
NOTES: Royse City’s game with Wylie East was called off by the Raiders due to concerns over the coronavirus. This is a District 8-5A-II opener for both teams. Royse City was a 9-3 bi-district champion last season and Corsicana was a 7-4 playoff. Veracruz is 28-of-38 passing for 382 yards and five touchdowns without an interception. Jackson leads the Bulldog receivers with 10 catches for 147 yards and two TDs. Petty-Dozier leads the Royse City rushers with 208 yards on 26 carries. James is 25-of-46 passing for 260 yards and two TDs.
FARMERSVILLE FARMERS
@ CADDO MILLS FOXES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Ed Locker Stadium, Caddo Mills.
RECORDS: Farmersville (1-4), Caddo Mills (5-0).
LAST WEEK: Quinlan Ford 45, Farmersville 7; Caddo Mills 44, Sunnyvale 38.
LAST YEAR: Caddo Mills 50, Farmersville 7.
KEY PLAYERS: Farmersville: QB E.J. Chairez, RB Braden Lair, RB Travis Zingaro. Caddo Mills: QB Tyler Townley, WR Gavyn Beane, WR Cayden Davis, RB Konner Pounds, RB Gavin Clayton.
NOTES: Caddo Mills is tied with Quinlan Ford for the District 6-4A-II lead at 1-0. Farmersville is tied with Sunnyvale for third place at 0-1. Townley is 71-of-95 passing for 1,357 yards and 14 TDs and has rushed for 728 yards and 13 TDs on 77 carries. Pounds ranks second among the Caddo Mills rushers with 218 yards and one TD on 24 carries. Beane leads the Fox receivers with 25 catches for 443 yards and six TDs.
HOWE BULLDOGS
@ COMMERCE TIGERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium, Commerce.
RADIO: KETR-FM (88.9).
RECORDS: Howe (0-6), Commerce (3-1).
LAST WEEK: Emory Rains 55, Howe 10. Commerce did not play.
LAST YEAR: Commerce 20, Howe 14.
KEY PLAYERS: Howe: QB Austin Haley, RB Jalen Thompson, RB Carson Daniels. Commerce: QB J’den Wilson, RB Zay Basham, RB Dayton Dunbar, OL Roy Gaffney.
NOTES: Commerce called off last week’s game against Pottsboro due to concerns over the coronavirus. The Tigers’ only loss this season was to No. 7 ranked Mount Vernon. Howe has also lost 48-8 to Callisburg, 47-24 to Bells, 35-8 to Sanger, 52-0 to Pottsboro and 56-7 to Winnsboro. Commerce has beaten Edgewoood 42-12, Lone Oak 32-6 and Bonham 43-0. Commerce is celebrating homecoming.
