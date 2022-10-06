COMMERCE TIGERS
@
RAINS WILDCATS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Wildcat Stadium, Emory.
RADIO: KETR-FM (88.9).
RECORDS: Commerce (3-3), Rains (1-4).
LAST WEEK: Winnsboro 55, Commerce 0; Rains did not play.
LAST YEAR: Commerce 55, Rains 20.
KEY PLAYERS: Commerce: WR Carlos Aubrey, RB Da’shawn Jackson, RB-LB Izayah Simon, QB Michael Orso. Rains: QB Tylin Oakes, RB Manuel Mares, WR Prabhdeep Singh.
NOTES: Commerce is 1-1 in District 5-3A-I play and Rains is 0-1. Rains head coach Charlie Coker is the son of Jim Coker, former head coach at Lone Oak and Prosper and a longtime assistant coach in Greenville. Rains lost its district opener to Winnsboro, 73-13. Commerce opened district play with a 49-21 win over Bonham.
LONE OAK BUFFALOES
@
BLUE RIDGE TIGERS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Tiger Stadium, Blue Ridge.
RECORDS: Lone Oak (0-5), Blue Ridge (3-2).
LAST WEEK: Price Carlisle 48, Lone Oak 32; Blue Ridge did not play.
LAST YEAR: Blue Ridge 32, Lone Oak 27.
KEY PLAYERS: Lone Oak: QB Adrian Gudgel, WR-LB Luke Ohannessian, WR-DB Tre Hubbard, RB Austin Jackson, RB Peyton Patterson. Blue Ridge: WR Nick Darland, RB-LB Hayden Marshall.
NOTES: This is a District 8-3A-II opener for both teams. Gudgel is 64-of-134 passing for 764 yards and six TDs. Jackson leads the Lone Oak rushers with 337 yards and four TDs on 59 carries, while Patterson has run for 308 yards and two TDs on 59 carries.
CELESTE BLUE DEVILS
@
COLLINSVILLE PIRATES
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: W.L. Stephenson Sports Complex, Collinsville.
RECORDS: Celeste (5-1), Collinsville (4-1).
LAST WEEK: Celeste 34, Lindsay 21; Collinsville did not play.
KEY PLAYERS: Celeste: QB Michael Connelly, RB Anthony Powell, WR Qua Stephens, WR Quentin Campbell, LB Tanner Minter, LB Toby Minter, WR Brock Stewart. Collinsville: QB Logan Jenkins, RB Rylan Newman, WR Nathan Bocanegra, WR Carter Scott.
NOTES: Jamaica Rector, a former Blue Devil player, has joined his brother Demetrius Rector on the Celeste coaching staff. Celeste is 2-0 in District 8-2A-II play while Collinsville is 1-0 including a 26-0 win over Lindsay. Connally is 68-of-95 passing for 1,018 yards and 11 TDs. Powell leads the Celeste rushers with 410 yards and four TDs on 71 carries. Stephens leads the Celeste receivers with 31 catches for 272 yards and four TDs and Campbell has 16 catches for 354 yards and three TDs.
CUMBY TROJANS
@
DETROIT EAGLES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Eagle Stadium, Detroit.
RECORDS: Cumby (2-3), Detroit (0-4).
LAST WEEK: Neither team played.
LAST YEAR: Cumby 42, Detroit 36.
KEY PLAYERS: Cumby: QB Chett Vaughn, RB-LB Logan Butler, WR-DB Armando Osorio, WR Dakota Ridings, WR Chayton Vaughn, RB Dakari Johnson. Detroit: RB Tyrone Rosser, RB Joel Hinson WR Lane Hays.
NOTES: Tom Dracos is back for his second stint as head coach of the Trojans. Cumby was 1-7 last season. This is a District 9-2A-II opener for both teams. Detroit has lost its last 13 games dating back to last year’s season opener, a 38-14 win over Trenton. Chett Vaughn is 47-of-115 passing for 763 yards and nine TDs. Osorio leads the Celeste receivers with 13 catches for 240 yards and three TDs.
