COMMERCE TIGERS
@
NORTH LAMAR PANTHERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: R.L. Maddox Stadium, Paris.
RADIO: KETR-FM (88.9).
RECORDS: Commerce (1-2), North Lamar (1-2).
LAST WEEK: Commerce 59, Howe 42; Bonham 32, North Lamar 22.
KEY PLAYERS: Commerce: WR Carlos Aubrey, RB Da’shawn Jackson, RB-LB Izayah Simon, QB Michael Orso. North Lamar: QB Blake Hildreth, RB Quay Mason, WR Ayden Exum.
NOTES: Orso was 14-of-19 passing for 202 yards and one TD in Commerce’s win last week. Greer ran for 103 yards and four TDs on 14 carries for Commerce last week and scored on a 60-yard kickoff return.
TYLER GRACE COUGARS
@
LONE OAK BUFFALOES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Buffalo Stadium, Lone Oak.
RECORDS: Tyler Grace (3-0), Lone Oak (0-3).
LAST WEEK: Tyler Grace 31, Bullard Brook Hill 20; Cooper 73, Lone Oak 18.
KEY PLAYERS: Tyler Grace: QB Will Bozeman, RB Jamarion Johnson, OL Caleb Wilson. Lone Oak: QB Adrian Gudgel, WR-LB Luke Ohannessian, WR-DB Aaron Porter, RB Austin Jackson, RB Peyton Patterson.
NOTES: Lone Oak is celebrating homecoming. Gudgel was 12-of-28 passing last week for 187 yards and one TD and rushed for 70 yards and one TD. Cooper rushed for 542 yards and nine TDs in the win over Lone Oak last week. Grace has also beaten Winona 39-7 and Wills Point 49-14.
CELESTE BLUE DEVILS
@
BOLES HORNETS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Kevin Kiper Memorial Stadium, Quinlan.
RECORDS: Celeste (2-1), Boles (2-1).
LAST WEEK: Celeste 38, Wolfe City 24; Boles 26, Hawkins 22.
LAST YEAR: Celeste 48, Boles 14.
KEY PLAYERS: Celeste: QB Michael Connelly, WR Qua Stephens, WR Quentin Campbell, LB Tanner Minter, LB Toby Minter, WR Brock Stewart. Boles: QB Koley Lively, RB Gabriel Drennan, WR Wyatt Staggs, TE-DE Jordan Dickeson, OL-DT Eric Dickerson.
NOTES: Jawny Cannon is in his first season as the Hornets’ new head coach. He’s a veteran assistant with stints at Boles and Quinlan Ford. Celeste was an 8-3 bi-district championship team last year in Class 2A-I and has dropped down to Division II. Jamaica Rector, a former Blue Devil player, has joined his brother Demetrius Rector on the Celeste coaching staff. Anthony Powell and Jason Minter both rushed for a team-high 86 yards in Celeste’s win last week. Lively was 9-of-16 passing for 156 yards and two TDs last week for Boles.
WOLFE CITY WOLVES
@
BLUE RIDGE TIGERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Tiger Stadium, Blue Ridge.
RECORDS: Wolfe City (1-2), Blue Ridge (1-2).
LAST WEEK: Celeste 38, Wolfe City 24; Blue Ridge 66, Wills Point 12.
LAST YEAR: Wolfe City 33, Blue Ridge 14.
KEY PLAYERS: Wolfe City: QB Tony Jones, RB-LB Josh Colvert, RB-LB Cayden Herron, WR Jarrett Tisdale, OL-LB Yunior Burciago. Blue Ridge: WR-DB Ryder Clayton, TE-DE Isaiah Gaddis, RB Hayden Dean.
NOTES: Wolfe City’s shooting for its 11th straight trip to the playoffs. Blue Ridge went 2-8 last season. Blue Ridge has lost 45-26 to Boyd and 54-50 to Collinsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.