COMMERCE TIGERS
@
POTTSBORO CARDINALS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Jim Henderson Memorial Stadium, Pottsboro.
RADIO: KETR-FM (88.9).
RECORDS: Commerce (4-4), Pottsboro (7-1).
LAST WEEK: Mount Vernon 44, Commerce 24; Pottsboro 52, Emory Rains 7.
LAST YEAR: Pottsboro 65, Commerce 28.
KEY PLAYERS: Commerce: WR Carlos Aubrey, RB Da’Shawn Jackson, RB-LB Izayah Simon, QB Michael Orso. Pottsboro: QB Halen Flanagan, RB Major McBride, WR Reid Thompson, WR Jude Bentley.
NOTES: Da’Shawn Jackson of Commerce is the Herald-Banner’s Athlete of the Week. Last week against Mount Vernon, Jackson ran for 111 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, caught five passes for 145 yards and a TD and returned a kickoff 91 yards for a TD. Commerce is 2-2 in District 5-3A-I play and Pottsoro is 4-0. Flanagan is 93-of-137 passing for 1,580 yards, 14 TDs and three interceptions. McBride has rushed for 1,110 yards and 24 TDs. Pottsboro has outscored its four district opponents, 191-75.
LONE OAK BUFFALOES
@
BELLS PANTHERS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Panther Stadium, Bells.
RECORDS: Lone Oak (0-8), Bells (6-2).
LAST WEEK: Gunter 84, Lone Oak 0; Bells 37, Howe 14.
KEY PLAYERS: Lone Oak: QB Adrian Gudgel, WR-LB Luke Ohannessian, WR-DB Tre Hubbard, RB Austin Jackson, RB Peyton Patterson. Bells: QB Jacob Aaron, RB Steven Waldrip, RB Spencer Hinds.
NOTES: Gunter, which shut out Lone Oak last week, is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A-II and has won 43 straight district games dating back to 2013. Bells is tied with Leonard for second place in District 8-3A-II at 2-1. Lone Oak ranks sixth in the district at 0-3. Bells’ only district loss was 24-14 to Gunter.
RIVERCREST REBELS
@
BOLES HORNETS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Kevin Kiper Memorial Stadium, Quinlan.
RECORDS: Rivercrest (4-4), Boles (3-5).
LAST WEEK: Rivercrest 22, Alba-Golden 20; Wolfe City 34, Boles 18.
KEY PLAYERS: Rivercrest: QB Chase Duffer, WR Connor Herring, WR Mark Grider, RB JaQuan Brown. Boles: QB Koley Lively, RB Gabriel Drennan, WR Wyatt Staggs, TE-DE Jordan Dickeson, OL-DT Eric Dickerson.
NOTES: Rivercrest ranks fourth in District 9-2A-I at 2-2. Boles is sixth at 1-3. Rivercrest has also beaten Como-Pickton 27-6 in district play and lost 52-6 to Cooper and 54-22 to Honey Grove. Lively is 70-of-135 passing for 1,081 yards, 10 TDs and eight interceptions.
WOLFE CITY WOLVES
@
HONEY GROVE WARRIORS
TIME: 7 p.m., Thursday.
LOCATION: Warrior Field, Honey Grove.
RECORDS: Wolfe City (4-4), Honey Grove (6-2).
LAST WEEK: Wolfe City 34, Boles 18; Cooper 36, Honey Grove 8.
LAST YEAR: Wolfe City 26, Honey Grove 21.
KEY PLAYERS: Wolfe City: QB Tony Jones, RB-LB Josh Colvert, RB-LB Cayden Herron, WR Jarrett Tisdale, OL-LB Yunior Burciago. Honey Grove: QB Ryelan Morris, RB Deon Morris, WR Dre Patt.
NOTES: The game was moved up a day due to weather concerns.Wolfe City is tied with Honey Grove for second place in District 9-2A-I at 2-1. Wolfe City is shooting for its 11th straight trip to the playoffs. Honey Grove’s new head coach Shane Fletcher previously coached at Leonard. Wolfe City has won its last three games after losing the district opener to Cooper, 49-6.
