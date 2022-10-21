MOUNT VERNON TIGERS
@
COMMERCE TIGERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium, Commerce.
RADIO: KETR-FM (88.9).
RECORDS: Mount Vernon (7-1), Commerce (3-4).
LAST WEEK: Mount Vernon 77, Emory Rains 27. Commerce did not play.
LAST YEAR: Mount Vernon 63, Commerce 22.
KEY PLAYERS: Mount Vernon: RB Mackenzie McGill,RB Jaden Horton, WR Mekhki Perry. Commerce: WR Carlos Aubrey, RB Da’shawn Jackson, RB-LB Izayah Simon, QB Michael Orso.
NOTES: Commerce is 2-1 in District 5-3A-I play and Mount Vernon is 3-1. Both teams’ only district loss was to Winnsboro. Mount Vernon is the hometown of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Don Meredith. Orso is 86-of-128 passing for 1,146 yards and 10 TDs. Jackson has rushed for 429 yards and two TDs on 65 carries and has caught 33 passes for 590 yards and three TDs. McGill is averaging 10.7 yards per carry and 208.1 yards rushing per game with 1,665 yards and 23 TDs.
GUNTER TIGERS
@
LONE OAK BUFFALOES
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Buffalo Stadium, Lone Oak.
RECORDS: Gunter (7-0), Lone Oak (0-7).
LAST WEEK: Gunter 54, Howe 21; Leonard 41, Lone Oak 21.
LAST YEAR: Gunter 77, Lone Oak 15.
KEY PLAYERS: Gunter: RB Ethan Sloan, RB Ivy Hellman, QB Walker Overman. Lone Oak: QB Adrian Gudgel, WR-LB Luke Ohannessian, WR-DB Tre Hubbard, RB Austin Jackson, RB Peyton Patterson.
NOTES: Gunter was a 15-1 state finalist last season and is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A-II. Gunter has won 42 straight district games dating back to 2013. Sloan rushed for 129 yards and two TDs in Gunter’s win last week. Gudgel is 77-of-163 passing for 860 yards and eight TDs for Lone Oak and has rushed for 245 yards and two TDs on 66 carries.
BOLES HORNETS
@
WOLFE CITY WOLVES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Ricky Williams Field at Don Howard Stadium, Wolfe City.
RECORDS: Boles (3-4), Wolfe City (3-4).
LAST WEEK: Honey Grove 57, Boles 8; Wolfe City 28, Como-Pickton 6.
KEY PLAYERS: Boles: QB Koley Lively, RB Gabriel Drennan, WR Wyatt Staggs, TE-DE Jordan Dickeson, OL-DT Eric Dickerson. Wolfe City: QB Tony Jones, RB-LB Josh Colvert, RB-LB Cayden Herron, WR Jarrett Tisdale, OL-LB Yunior Burciago.
NOTES: Wolfe City ranks third in District 9-2A-II at 2-1. Boles is fifth at 1-2. Wolfe City is shooting for its 11th straight trip to the playoffs.
ERA HORNETS
@
CELESTE BLUE DEVILS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Blue Devil Stadium, Celeste.
RECORDS: Era (1-7), Celeste (5-2).
LAST WEEK: Collinsville 76, Era 6; Celeste did not play.
KEY PLAYERS: Era: QB Jarren Twiner, RB Justice Jones, WR Bradyn Bookhout. Celeste: QB Michael Connelly, RB Anthony Powell, WR Qua Stephens, WR Quentin Campbell, LB Tanner Minter, LB Toby Minter, WR Brock Stewart. Collinsville: QB Logan Jenkins, RB Rylan Newman, WR Nathan Bocanegra, WR Carter Scott.
NOTES: Jamaica Rector, a former Blue Devil player, has joined his brother Demetrius Rector on the Celeste coaching staff. Celeste is 2-1 in District 8-2A-II play and is tied with Muenster for third place while Era is 0-4. Era’s been outscored 195-20 in district play. Connelly is 80-of-118 passing for 1,177 yards and 12 TDs. Celeste’s top two receivers are Stephens (36-452, 4 TDs) and Campbell (18-388, 3 TDs). Era’s only win was 20-7 over Electra.
