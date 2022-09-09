COMMERCE TIGERS
@
HOWE BULLDOGS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Bulldog Stadium, Howe.
RADIO: KETR-FM (88.9).
RECORDS: Commerce (0-2), Howe (2-0).
LAST WEEK: Leonard 32, Commerce 31; Howe 49, Tom Bean 6.
LAST YEAR: Commerce 31, Howe 21.
KEY PLAYERS: Commerce: WR Carlos Aubrey, RB Da’shawn Jackson, RB-LB Izayah Simon, QB Michael Orso. Howe: QB Austin Haley, RB Antwone Rattler, WR Ryan Hough, WR Cooper Jones, WR Braden Ulmer.
NOTES: Howe went 0-10 last season including the loss to Commerce. Commerce went 3-7 in 2022. Orso was 17-of-24 passing for 290 yards and three touchdowns for Commerce last week. Jackson caught eight passes for 186 yards and ran for 68 yards. Haley was 15-of-18 passing last week for 306 yards and three TDs in Howe’s win last week.
LONE OAK BUFFALOES
@
COOPER BULLDOGS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Bulldog Stadium, Cooper.
RECORDS: Lone Oak (0-2), Cooper (2-0).
LAST WEEK: Winona 29, Lone Oak 6; Cooper 21, Hooks 14.
KEY PLAYERS: Lone Oak: QB Adrian Gudgel, WR-LB Luke Ohannessian, WR-DB Aaron Porter, RB Austin Jackson, RB Peyton Patterson. Cooper: RB Canon Ingram, RB Markel Smith.
NOTES: Cooper was an 11-1 playoff team last season. Lone Oak is picked to finish fourth in District 8-3A-II. Gudgel was 15-of-31 passing for 88 yards and one TD in Lone Oak’s game last week. Patterson rushed for a team-high 61 yards on 16 carries.
HAWKINS HAWKS
@
BOLES HORNETS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Saturday.
LOCATION: Kevin Kiper Memorial Stadium, Quinlan.
RECORDS: Hawkins (1-1), Boles (1-1).
LAST WEEK: Hawkins 38, James Bowie 18; Clarksville 14, Boles 0.
LAST YEAR: Hawkins 41, Boles 18.
KEY PLAYERS: Hawkins: QB-LB Cort Gambino, RB-LB Braden Adams, TE-DL James Murray. Boles: QB Koley Lively, RB Gabriel Drennan, WR Wyatt Staggs, TE-DE Jordan Dickeson, OL-DT Eric Dickerson.
NOTES: The game was moved from Friday to Saturday and from Hawkins to Boles due to a problem with lining up officials. Jawny Cannon is in his first season as the Hornets’ new head coach. He’s a veteran assistant with stints at Boles and Quinlan Ford. Boles went 7-4 last season and is picked to finish third in 9-2A-I behind Cooper and Wolfe City. Hawkins was a 7-5 playoff team last season.
CELESTE BLUE DEVILS
@
WOLFE CITY WOLVES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Ricky Williams Field at Don Howard Stadium, Wolfe City.
RECORDS: Celeste (1-1), Wolfe City (1-1).
LAST WEEK: Whitewright 28, Celeste 19; Paris Chisum 34, Wolfe City 28;
LAST YEAR: Celeste 38, Wolfe City 14.
KEY PLAYERS: Celeste: QB Michael Connelly, WR Qua Stephens, WR Quentin Campbell, LB Tanner Minter, LB Toby Minter, WR Brock Stewart. Wolfe City: QB Tony Jones, RB-LB Josh Colvert, RB-LB Cayden Herron, WR Jarrett Tisdale, OL-LB Yunior Burciago.
NOTES: Wolfe City’s shooting for its 11th straight trip to the playoffs. Celeste was an 8-3 bi-district championship team last year in Class 2A-I and has dropped down to Division II. Jamaica Rector, a former Blue Devil player, has joined his brother Demetrius Rector on the Celeste coaching staff. Colvert led the Wolves’ rushers with 89 yards and two TDs in last week’s loss to Chisum. Connelly was 20-of-33 passing for 382 yards and three TDs for Celeste last week. Campbell caught five passes for 240 yards and three TDs for Celeste last week.
