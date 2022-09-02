       LEONARD TIGERS

                @

       COMMERCE TIGERS

  TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

  LOCATION: Memorial Stadium, Commerce.

  RADIO: KETR-FM (88.9).

  RECORDS: Leonard (0-1), Commerce (0-1).

  LAST WEEK:  Wolfe City 37, Leonard 28; Edgewood 41, Commerce 14.

  LAST YEAR:  Leonard 43, Commerce 6.

  KEY PLAYERS: Leonard: RB-LB Jacory Bush, WR-DB Jordan Barlagne, WR-DB Cameron Armstrong. Commerce: WR Carlos Aubrey, RB Da’shawn Jackson, RB-LB Izayah Simon, QB Michael Orso.

  NOTES: Leonard was an 8-3 bi-district champion in 3A-II last season. Justin Dozier is the new head coach at Leonard. Shane Fletcher, Leonard’s former head coach, is now coaching at Honey Grove.  Commerce went  3-7 last year.  Aubrey returned a kickoff 94 yards for a Commerce touchdown last week.

      WINONA WILDCATS

                 @

     LONE OAK BUFFALOES

  TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

  LOCATION: Buffalo Stadium, Lone Oak.

  RECORDS:  Winona (0-1), Lone Oak (0-1).

  LAST WEEK:  Tyler Grace Community 39, Winona 7; Rains 24, Lone Oak 14.

  KEY PLAYERS: Winona: RB-LB Esteban Munoz, RB-LB Jesse Jones, QB Nate Hampton. Lone Oak: QB Adrian Gudgel, WR-LB Luke Ohannessian, WR-DB Aaron Porter, RB Austin Jackson.

  NOTES:  Both teams went 2-8 last season. Lone Oak is picked to finish fourth in District 8-3A-II while Winona was picked to wind up sixth in 9-3A-II.   Gudgel was 13-of-25 passing for 150 yards and a TD last week for Lone Oak.

         CLARKSVILLE TIGERS

                     @

          BOLES HORNETS

  TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

  LOCATION: Kevin Kiper Memorial Stadium, Quinlan.

  RECORDS: Clarksville (0-1), Boles  (1-0).

  LAST WEEK:  Whitewright 41, Clarksville 0; Boles 27, Overton 12.

  LAST YEAR: Boles  47, Clarksville 8.

  KEY PLAYERS: Clarksville: QB Na’Quavus Ceasar, RB-LB Jayden Smart, WR-DB Romeo Miner, TE-LB R.K. Minter. Boles: QB Koley Lively, RB Gabriel Drennan, WR Wyatt Staggs, TE-DE Jordan Dickeson, OL-DT Eric Dickerson.

  NOTES: Jawny Cannon is in his first season as the Hornets’ new head coach. He’s a veteran assistant with stints at Boles and Quinlan Ford. Boles went  7-4 last season and is picked to finish third in 9-2A-I behind Cooper and Wolfe City.  Clarksville was a 4-7 playoff team last season and was picked to finish fourth in District 9-2A-II.  Drennan ran for 201 yards and three TDs on 26 carries last week for Boles.

     PARIS CHISUM MUSTANGS

                    @

      WOLFE CITY WOLVES

  TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

  LOCATION: Ricky Williams Field at Don Howard Stadium, Wolfe City.

  RECORDS: Chisum (0-1), Wolfe City (1-0).

  LAST WEEK:  Mart 54, Chisum 0; Wolfe City 37, Leonard 28;.

  KEY PLAYERS: Chisum: QB Matthew Griffith, WR Espn Blyton, RB J.D. Johnson. Wolfe City: QB Tony Jones, RB-LB Josh Colvert, RB-LB Cayden Herron, WR Jarrett Tisdale, OL-LB Yunior Burciago.

  NOTES:  Wolfe City’s shooting for its 11th straight trip to the playoffs. Jones was 12-of-19 passing for 218 yards and three TDs in Wolfe City’s win last week and also ran for 71 yards and two TDs on 13 carries. No. 2 state-ranked Mart held Chisum to only 134 yards of offense in last week’s season opener.

