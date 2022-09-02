LEONARD TIGERS
@
COMMERCE TIGERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Memorial Stadium, Commerce.
RADIO: KETR-FM (88.9).
RECORDS: Leonard (0-1), Commerce (0-1).
LAST WEEK: Wolfe City 37, Leonard 28; Edgewood 41, Commerce 14.
LAST YEAR: Leonard 43, Commerce 6.
KEY PLAYERS: Leonard: RB-LB Jacory Bush, WR-DB Jordan Barlagne, WR-DB Cameron Armstrong. Commerce: WR Carlos Aubrey, RB Da’shawn Jackson, RB-LB Izayah Simon, QB Michael Orso.
NOTES: Leonard was an 8-3 bi-district champion in 3A-II last season. Justin Dozier is the new head coach at Leonard. Shane Fletcher, Leonard’s former head coach, is now coaching at Honey Grove. Commerce went 3-7 last year. Aubrey returned a kickoff 94 yards for a Commerce touchdown last week.
WINONA WILDCATS
@
LONE OAK BUFFALOES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Buffalo Stadium, Lone Oak.
RECORDS: Winona (0-1), Lone Oak (0-1).
LAST WEEK: Tyler Grace Community 39, Winona 7; Rains 24, Lone Oak 14.
KEY PLAYERS: Winona: RB-LB Esteban Munoz, RB-LB Jesse Jones, QB Nate Hampton. Lone Oak: QB Adrian Gudgel, WR-LB Luke Ohannessian, WR-DB Aaron Porter, RB Austin Jackson.
NOTES: Both teams went 2-8 last season. Lone Oak is picked to finish fourth in District 8-3A-II while Winona was picked to wind up sixth in 9-3A-II. Gudgel was 13-of-25 passing for 150 yards and a TD last week for Lone Oak.
CLARKSVILLE TIGERS
@
BOLES HORNETS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Kevin Kiper Memorial Stadium, Quinlan.
RECORDS: Clarksville (0-1), Boles (1-0).
LAST WEEK: Whitewright 41, Clarksville 0; Boles 27, Overton 12.
LAST YEAR: Boles 47, Clarksville 8.
KEY PLAYERS: Clarksville: QB Na’Quavus Ceasar, RB-LB Jayden Smart, WR-DB Romeo Miner, TE-LB R.K. Minter. Boles: QB Koley Lively, RB Gabriel Drennan, WR Wyatt Staggs, TE-DE Jordan Dickeson, OL-DT Eric Dickerson.
NOTES: Jawny Cannon is in his first season as the Hornets’ new head coach. He’s a veteran assistant with stints at Boles and Quinlan Ford. Boles went 7-4 last season and is picked to finish third in 9-2A-I behind Cooper and Wolfe City. Clarksville was a 4-7 playoff team last season and was picked to finish fourth in District 9-2A-II. Drennan ran for 201 yards and three TDs on 26 carries last week for Boles.
PARIS CHISUM MUSTANGS
@
WOLFE CITY WOLVES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Ricky Williams Field at Don Howard Stadium, Wolfe City.
RECORDS: Chisum (0-1), Wolfe City (1-0).
LAST WEEK: Mart 54, Chisum 0; Wolfe City 37, Leonard 28;.
KEY PLAYERS: Chisum: QB Matthew Griffith, WR Espn Blyton, RB J.D. Johnson. Wolfe City: QB Tony Jones, RB-LB Josh Colvert, RB-LB Cayden Herron, WR Jarrett Tisdale, OL-LB Yunior Burciago.
NOTES: Wolfe City’s shooting for its 11th straight trip to the playoffs. Jones was 12-of-19 passing for 218 yards and three TDs in Wolfe City’s win last week and also ran for 71 yards and two TDs on 13 carries. No. 2 state-ranked Mart held Chisum to only 134 yards of offense in last week’s season opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.