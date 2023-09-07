HOWE BULLDOGS
@
COMMERCE TIGERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium, Commerce.
RADIO: KETR-FM (88.9).
RECORDS: Howe (1-1), Commerce (2-0).
LAST WEEK: Howe 24, Tom Bean 12; Commerce 63, Leonard 35.
LAST YEAR: Commerce 59, Howe 42.
KEY PLAYERS: Howe: RB Knox Bounds, QB Kolin Murphy, LB Braden Ulmer. Commerce: QB Michael Orso, QB K.D. Ford, RB Jordan McMurray, RB Treyvion Carter, WR Wyatt Marker, WR Te’dreiyon Nash, LB Tristian Edwards, DE Xzavier Fugitt.
NOTES: Howe was a 6-5 playoff team last season, while Commerce went 4-6. Howe has also lost 62-0 to Honey Grove.Commerce has also beaten Edgewood 21-14. Top rushers last week for Commerce were McMurray (14-124, 2 TDs), Carter (9-91, 3 TDs) and Ford (18-90, 3 TDs).
COOPER BULLDOGS
@
LONE OAK BUFFALOES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Buffalo Stadium, Lone Oak.
RECORDS: Cooper (1-1), Lone Oak (2-0).
LAST WEEK: Hooks 26, Cooper 19; Lone Oak 48,
Winona 27.
LAST YEAR: Cooper 73, Lone Oak 18.
KEY PLAYERS: Cooper: QB Canon Ingram, RB Keywine Denson, RB Malachi Jeffery. Lone Oak: WR-LB Luke Ohannessian, WR-DB Tre Hubbard, RB Austin Jackson, QB Slayde Parnell, OL Camden Norris, OL Leelan Wedeking, OL Corbin Smith.
NOTES: Cooper was a 13-1 regional finalist last season. Lone Oak has also beaten Rains 28-16. Cooper opened the season with a 31-14 win over Grand Saline. Parnell is 25-of-44 passing for 309 yards and three TDs. Jackson has rushed for 375 yards and seven TDs on 43 carries. Hubbard leads the Lone Oak receivers (11-185, 3 TDs). Cooper is averaging 318 yards rushing per game.
BOLES HORNETS
@
HAWKINS HAWKS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Lowrance Field, Hawkins.
RECORDS: Boles (1-1), Hawkins (0-2).
LAST WEEK: Boles 59, Clarksville 35; Hawkins 46, James Bowie 13.
LAST YEAR: Boles 26, Hawkins 22.
KEY PLAYERS: Boles: QB Kole Lively, RB Layton Morgan, RB Zyheir Lucas, WR Jonathan Cruthird, TE-DE Jordan Dickeson, OL-DT Eric Dickerson. Hawkins: RB-LB Josiah Welch, LB Cort Gambino, DB Springer Crouch.
NOTES: Boles outgained Clarksville 602-64 in total yardage in last week’s win. Top rushers for Boles were Lucas (14-185, 3 TDs) and Morgan (14-115, 1 TD). Lively was 7-of-11 passing for 162 yards and two TDs. Cruthird led the Hornet receivers (5-128).
WOLFE CITY WOLVES
@
CELESTE BLUE DEVILS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Blue Devil Stadium, Celeste.
RECORDS: Wolfe City (2-0), Celeste (2-0).
LAST WEEK: Wolfe City 19, Paris Chisum 18; Celeste 38, Whitewright 0.
LAST YEAR: Celeste 38, Wolfe City 24.
KEY PLAYERS: Wolfe City: RB H.D. Davis, RB-LB Cayden Herron, QB Carson Herron, OL-LB Yunior Burciago, WR Landin Tomiello. Celeste: RB-PK Anthony Powell, LB Tanner Minter, LB Toby Minter, DL Jesus Olivares, OL Cash Ottwell, QB-DB Brock Stewart.
NOTES: Celeste limited Whitewright to only 33 yards rushing in last week’s shutout victory. Powell led the Celeste rushers (14-74, 2 TDs). Stewart was 4-of-8 passing for 85 yards and one TD in Celeste’s win. Wolfe City was balanced on offense in last week’s win over Chisum, rushing for 234 yards and passing for 211. Carson Herron was 13-of-28 passing for 211 yards and two TDs. Cayden Herron (19-177, 1 TD) led the Wolves’ rushers.
