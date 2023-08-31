COMMERCE TIGERS
@
LEONARD TIGERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Tiger Stadium, Leonard.
RADIO: KETR-FM (88.9).
RECORDS: Commerce (1-0), Leonard (0-1).
LAST WEEK: Commerce 21, Edgewood 14; Wolfe City 60, Leonard 35.
LAST YEAR: Leonard 32, Commerce 31.
KEY PLAYERS: Commerce: QB Michael Orso, QB K.D. Ford, RB Jordan McMurray, WR Wyatt Marker, WR Te’dreiyon Nash, LB Tristian Edwards, DE Xzavier Fugitt. Leonard: QB Jacoby LaCook, RB-LB Maliek Harris, WR-DB Jordan Barlagne, O-DL Russell Murphy.
NOTES: Leonard returns nine offensive and seven defensive starters off a 6-4 team. Commerce went 4-6 last season. Ford was 12-of-21 passing for 144 yards in Commerce’s game last week. McMurray rushed for 110 yards and one TD on 20 carries. Commerce won last week in the final seconds on a 1-yard run by Ford.
LONE OAK BUFFALOES
@
WINONA WILDCATS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION:. Wildcat Stadium, Winona.
RECORDS: Lone Oak (1-0), Winona (0-1).
LAST WEEK: Lone Oak 28, Rains 16; Tyler Grace Community 62, Winona 14.
LAST YEAR: Winona 29, Lone Oak 6.
KEY PLAYERS: Lone Oak: WR-LB Luke Ohannessian, WR-DB Tre Hubbard, RB Austin Jackson, QB Slayde Parnell, OL Camden Norris, OL Leelan Wedeking, OL Corbin Smith. Winona: QB-LB Josh Rice, RB-DB LurBryson Ross, WR-LB Jordan Pullun.
NOTES: Lone Oak rushed for 192 yards in its win over Rains, including 176 yards and three TDs on 16 carries by Jackson. Lone Oak snapped a 16-game losing streak with its victory last week. Winona went 2-8 last season and was picked to finish seventh in District 9-3A-II.
BOLES HORNETS
@
CLARKSVILLE TIGERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: New Century Club Field, Clarksville.
RECORDS: Boles (0-1), Clarksville (0-1).
LAST WEEK: Overton 35, Boles 22; Whitewright 26, Clarksville 20.
LAST YEAR: Clarksville 14, Boles 0.
KEY PLAYERS: Boles: QB Kole Lively, RB Layton Morgan, WR Jonathan Cruthird, TE-DE Jordan Dickeson, OL-DT Eric Dickerson. Clarksville: QB Dot Morgan, WR-DB Pedro Ortiz, WR-DB Romeo Minter, TE-DL Ra’kadrain Minter.
NOTES: Lively was 12-of-24 passing for 242 yards and three TDs last week for Boles. Morgan rushed for a team-high 132 yards on 18 carries and Cruthird caught eight passes for 155 yards and two TDs. Boles went 3-7 last season while Clarksville was a 5-6 playoff team.
CELESTE BLUE DEVILS
@
WHITEWRIGHT TIGERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Tiger Stadium, Whitewright.
RECORDS: Celeste (1-0), Whitewright (1-0).
LAST WEEK: Celeste 21, Trenton 0; Whitewright 26, Clarksville 0.
LAST YEAR: Whitewright 28, Celeste 19.
KEY PLAYERS: Celeste: RB-PK Anthony Powell, LB Tanner Minter, LB Toby Minter, DL Jesus Olivares, OL Cash Ottwell, QB-DB Brock Stewart. Whitewright: RB Jaden Bellamy, RB Kenneth York, QB Colt Yancey.
NOTES: Celeste rushed for 306 yards in its win last week over Trenton. Tanner Minter led with 126 yards and a TD on eight carries and Powell ran for 95 yards and two TDs on 16 carries. Whitewright rushed for 294 yards in its win over Clarksville.
WOLFE CITY WOLVES
@
PARIS CHISUM MUSTANGS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Mustang Stadium, Paris.
RECORDS: Wolfe City (1-0), Paris Chisum (0-1).
LAST WEEK: Wolfe City 60, Leonard 35; Valley View 46, Paris Chisum 42.
LAST YEAR: Paris Chisum 34, Wolfe City 28.
KEY PLAYERS: Wolfe City: RB H.D. Davis, RB-LB Cayden Herron, QB Carson Herron, OL-LB Yunior Burciago, WR Landin Tomiello. Paris Chisum: QB Matthew Griffith, RB Jimmy Lewis, WR Casen Bult.
NOTES: Davis, who is the Herald-Banner’s Athlete of the Week, rushed for a school-record 451 yards and six TDs on 43 carries in the Wolves’ win last week. Wolfe City racked up 763 total yards, including 153 yards passing by Carson Herron. Griffith passed for 146 yards and ran for 169 yards for Chisum last week. Wolfe City’s shooting for its 12th straight trip to the playoffs.
