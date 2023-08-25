COMMERCE TIGERS
@
EDGEWOOD BULLDOGS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: I.T. James Memorial Stadium, Edgewood.
RADIO: KETR-FM (88.9).
RECORDS: Commerce (0-0), Edgewood (0-0).
LAST YEAR: Edgewood 41, Commerce 14.
KEY PLAYERS: Commerce: QB Michael Orso, RB Jordan McMurray, WR Ethan Pullen, DB Kenneth Alexander. Edgewood: LB Mason Pickens, DB Grayson Hunter, LB Jacob Treadway, WR-QB Brady Bannister.
NOTES: Edgewood was an 8-3 playoff team in 2022 while Commerce went 4-6. “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” picked Commerce to finish fifth in District5-3A-I and Edgewood to finish third in 9-3A-II. Orso threw for 1,370 yards and 11 TDs last season.
RAINS WILDCATS
@
LONE OAK BUFFALOES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Buffalo Stadium, Lone Oak.
RECORDS: Rains (0-0), Lone Oak (0-0).
LAST YEAR: Rains 24, Lone Oak 14.
KEY PLAYERS: Rains: QB Shawn Robertson, RB-LB Manny Mares, LB Kaiden Oakes, OL-DL Kam Vinson. Lone Oak: WR-LB Luke Ohannessian, WR-DB Tre Hubbard, RB Austin Jackson, OL Camden Norris, OL Leelan Wedeking, OL Corbin Smith.
NOTES: Both head coaches are the sons of former Lone Oak head coaches. Rains coach Charlie Coker is the son of Jim Coker. Lone Oak coach Logan Turner is the son of Brad Turner. Logan Turner once passed for 685 yards and eighth touchdowns in a college game for Hardin-Simmons. Hubbard caught 26 passes for 458 yards and four TDs last season while Ohannessian caught 23 for 212 and four scores. Rains went 2-8 last season while Lone Oak was 0-10.
OVERTON MUSTANGS
@
BOLES HORNETS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Kevin Kiper Memorial Stadium, Quinlan.
RECORDS: Overton (0-0), Boles (0-0).
LAST YEAR: Boles 27, Overton 12.
KEY PLAYERS: Overton: QB Bryce Still, RB-LB Kash Fletcher, WR Isaiah Hawkins, WR Jayden Edwards, DL Kadden Williams. Boles: QB Kole Lively, TE-DE Jordan Dickeson, OL-DT Eric Dickerson.
NOTES: Jawny Cannon is in his second season as the Hornets’ head coach. He’s a veteran assistant with stints at Boles and Quinlan Ford. Boles went 3-7 last season while Overton was a 2-9 playoff team. Overton’s Kadden Williams finished fourth at state in powerlifting last season. He squatted 650 pounds and benched 455.
CELESTE BLUE DEVILS
@
TRENTON TIGERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Tiger Stadium, Trenton.
RECORDS: Celeste (0-0), Trenton (0-0).
LAST YEAR: Celeste 28, Trenton 20.
KEY PLAYERS: Celeste: RB-PK Anthony Powell, LB Tanner Minter, LB Toby Minter, DL Jesus Olivares, OL Cash Ottwell, QB-DB Brock Stewart. Trenton: QB-FS Micah Wommack, RB-DB Colton Gray, RB-LB Jayden Candela.
NOTES: Celeste was a 6-5 playoff team last season while Trenton finished at 5-5. Trenton is picked to finish fifth in District 6-2A-I. Celeste was picked to finish fourth in District 8-2A-II. Powell ran for 745 yards and nine TDs last season. He was also 37-of-41 on extra point kicks and 2-of-3 on field goals.
LEONARD TIGERS
@
WOLFE CITY WOLVES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Ricky Williams Field at Don Howard Stadium, Wolfe City.
RECORDS: Leonard: (0-0), Wolfe City (0-0).
LAST YEAR: Wolfe City 37, Leonard 28.
KEY PLAYERS: Leonard: QB Jacoby LaCook, RB-LB Maliek Harris, WR-DB Jordan Barlagne, O-DL Russell Murphy. Wolfe City: RB-LB Cayden Herron, WR Jarrett Tisdale, OL-LB Yunior Burciago, WR Harry Martinez, TE-DE Warren Richardson.
NOTES: Wolfe City’s shooting for its 12th straight trip to the playoffs. Wolfe City’s new head coach Brad Smithey previously coached at West Oso near Corpus Christi. Leonard returns nine offensive and seven defensive starters off a 6-4 team. Wolfe City returns seven offensive and five defensive starters from a 5-6 team. Wolfe City’s been picked to finish third in District 9-2A-I behind Cooper and Honey Grove.
