NORTH LAMAR PANTHERS
@
COMMERCE TIGERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium, Commerce.
RADIO: KETR-FM (88.9).
RECORDS: North Lamar (3-0), Commerce (3-0).
LAST WEEK: North Lamar 49, Bonham 14; Commerce 32, Howe 19.
LAST YEAR: Commerce 34, North Lamar 33, OT.
KEY PLAYERS: North Lamar: QB Blake Hildreth, RB Jamadrik Franklin, RB Rhett Bestul. Commerce: QB Michael Orso, QB K.D. Ford, RB Jordan McMurray, RB Treyvion Carter, WR Wyatt Marker, WR Te’dreiyon Nash, LB Tristian Edwards, DE Xzavier Fugitt.
NOTES: Commerce is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2011. North Lamar went 3-7 last season, finishing fifth in District 7-4A-II. Hildreth is the Built Ford Tough Player of the Week for4A after rushing for 201 yards and five TDs last week and also recording eight tackles and and an interception. Commerce is one of four 3-0 teams in District 5-3A-I, The others are Winnsboro, Mount Vernon and Pottsboro. McMurray leads the Commerce rushers with 315 yards and five TDs on 43 carries. Ford has rushed for 200 yards and five TDs and has passed for 214 yards.
LONE OAK BUFFALOES
@
TYLER GRACE COUGARS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Clyde Perkins Stadium, Orville Rogers Field, Tyler.
RECORDS: Lone Oak (2-1), Tyler Grace (3-0).
LAST WEEK: Cooper 47, Lone Oak 27; Tyler Grace 23, Brook Hill 19.
LAST YEAR: Tyler Grace 56, Lone Oak 21.
KEY PLAYERS: Lone Oak: WR-LB Luke Ohannessian, WR-DB Tre Hubbard, RB Austin Jackson, QB Slayde Parnell, OL Camden Norris, OL Leelan Wedeking, OL Corbin Smith. Tyler Grace: QB Zach Davis, WR Lawson Livington.
NOTES: Lone Oak is averaging 352 yards and 34 points per game. Parnell is 51-of-92 passing for 599 yards and six TDs. Jackson leads the Lone Oak rushers with 408 yards and seven TDs on 63 carries. Hubbard is Lone Oak’s top receiver with 23 catches for 324 yards and four TDs. Tyler Grace has also beaten Winona (62-14) and Wills Point (62-7).
BOLES HORNETS
@
CELESTE BLUE DEVILS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Blue Devil Stadium, Celeste.
RECORDS: Boles (1-2), Celeste (2-1).
LAST WEEK: Hawkins 13, Boles 7; Wolfe City 29, Celeste 19.
LAST YEAR: Celeste 42, Boles 28.
KEY PLAYERS: Boles: QB Kole Lively, RB Layton Morgan, RB Zyheir Lucas, WR Jonathan Cruthird, TE-DE Jordan Dickeson, OL-DT Eric Dickerson. Celeste: RB-PK Anthony Powell, RB-LB Tanner Minter, LB Toby Minter, DL Jesus Olivares, OL Cash Ottwell, QB-DB Brock Stewart.
NOTES: Powell rushed for 172 yards and three TDs carries for Celeste in last week’s loss to Wolfe City. Stewart ran for 52 yards on eight carries and Tanner Minter ran for 66 yards on 11 carries. Boles is averaging 29 points per game while Celeste is averaging 26.
BLUE RIDGE TIGERS
@
WOLFE CITY WOLVES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Ricky Williams Field at Don Howard Stadium, Wolfe City.
RECORDS: Blue Ridge (1-2), Wolfe City (3-0).
LAST WEEK: Wills Point 33, Blue Ridge 12; Wolfe City 29, Celeste 19.
LAST YEAR: Blue Ridge 49, Wolfe City 0.
KEY PLAYERS: Blue Ridge: QB Micah Dickerson, RB Hayden Dean.Wolfe City: RB-LB Cayden Herron, QB Carson Herron, OL-LB Yunior Burciago, WR Landin Tomiello.
NOTES: Wolfe City is celebrating homecoming. Blue Ridge finished with 249 yards rushing and 52 yards passing in last week’s loss to Wills Point. Carson Herron passed for 146 yards and a TD and rushed for 138 yards and three TDs for Wolfe City last week to earn the Herald-Banner Athlete of the Week award. He also returned three punts for 36 yards. Cayden Herron ran for 119 yards on 10 carries and caught four passes for 38 yards. Wolfe City is shooting for its 12th straight trip to the playoffs. Blue Ridge was a 5-6 playoff team last season.
