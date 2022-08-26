EDGEWOOD BULLDOGS
@
COMMERCE TIGERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Tiger Stadium, Commerce.
RADIO: KETR-FM (88.9).
RECORDS: Edgewood (0-0), Commerce (0-0).
LAST YEAR: Edgewood 26, Commerce 21.
KEY PLAYERS: Edgewood: QB Hayden Wilcoxson, RB Casey Leath, WR-LB Lukas Grace, OL-DL Kollin Kranock. Commerce: WR Carlos Aubrey, RB Da’shawn Jackson, RB-LB Izayah Simon.
NOTES: Edgewood was a 7-4 playoff team last season while Commerce finished at 3-7. Edgewood is picked to finish fourth in District 9-3A-II behind West Rusk, Troup and Arp. Commerce has been picked to finish fifth in 5-3A-I behind Mount Vernon, Mineola, Winnsboro and Pottsboro.
LONE OAK BUFFALOES
@
RAINS WILDCATS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Wildcat Stadium, Emory.
RECORDS: Lone Oak (0-0), Rains (0-0).
KEY PLAYERS: Lone Oak: QB Adrian Gudgel, WR-LB Luke Ohannessian, WR-DB Aaron Porter, RB Austin Jackson. Rains: QB Tylin Oakes, RB-WR Dayvon Jackson, LB Ivan Rodriguez, OL John Hinch.
NOTES: Both head coaches are the sons of former Lone Oak head coaches. Logan Turner of Lone Oak is the son of Brad Turner. Charlie Coker is the son of Jim Coker. Rains went 2-7 last season and is picked to finish seventh in District 5-3A-I. Lone Oak was 2-8 and has been picked to finish fourth in 8-3A-II behind Gunter, Bells and Leonard, three returning playoff teams.
BOLES HORNETS
@
OVERTON MUSTANGS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Coach Chester Roy Stadium, Overton.
RECORDS: Boles (0-0), Overton (0-0).
LAST YEAR: Boles 31, Overton 6.
KEY PLAYERS: Boles: QB Gabriel Drennan, WR Wyatt Staggs, TE-DE Jordan Dickeson, OL-DT Eric Dickerson. Overton: QB-LB Isaiah Hawkins, OL-DL De’Braylen McDonnell, DL Kadden Williams.
NOTES: Jawny Cannon is making his debut as the Hornets’ new head coach. He’s a veteran assistant with stints at Boles and Quinlan Ford. Overton went 0-10 last season and has lost its last 12 games. The Mustangs are picked to finish sixth in District 11-2A-II. Boles went 7-4 last season and is picked to finish third in 9-2-I behind Cooper and Wolfe City.
WOLFE CITY WOLVES
@
LEONARD TIGERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Tiger Stadium, Leonard.
RECORDS: Wolfe City (0-0), Leonard (0-0).
LAST YEAR: Leonard 43, Wolfe City 7.
KEY PLAYERS: Wolfe City: RB Tony Jones, RB-LB Josh Colvert, RB-LB Cayden Herron, OL-LB Yunior Burciago. Leonard: RB-LB Jacory Bush, WR-DB Jordan Barlagne, WR-DB Cameron Armstrong.
NOTES: Wolfe City rebounded from last year’s loss to Leonard to win its next five games and finish the season at 5-4, including its 10th straight trip to the playoffs. Leonard was an 8-3 bi-district champion in 3A-II last season. Justin Dozier is the new head coach at Leonard. Shane Fletcher is now coaching at Honey Grove.
