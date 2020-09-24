COMMERCE TIGERS
@ BONHAM WARRIORS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Warrior Stadium, Bonham.
RADIO: KETR-FM (88.9).
RECORDS: Commerce (2-0), Bonham (1-2).
LAST WEEK: Commerce did not play. Blue Ridge 63, Bonham 24.
LAST YEAR: Commerce 53, Bonham 28.
KEY PLAYERS: Commerce: QB J’den Wilson, RB Zay Basham, RB Dayton Dunbar, OL Roy Gaffney. Bonham: WR Brant Stuber, RB Jeren Ross, WR Cameron Reed, QB Mason Rodriguez.
NOTES: This is a District 5-3A-I opener. Commerce hasn’t played in two weeks. The Tigers’ game against Leonard two weeks ago was called off by Leonard because of issues with COVID-19. The Tigers did not have time to schedule a replacement. Commerce was off last week with an open date. Bonham has also lost 54-24 to Van Alstyne and has beaten Quitman 57-19. Bonham went 1-9 last season. Commerce was a 4-7 playoff team in 2019.
CELESTE BLUE DEVILS
@ ALBA-GOLDEN PANTHERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Alba-Golden Stadium, Alba.
RECORDS: Celeste (1-2), Alba-Golden (1-3).
LAST WEEK: Cooper 32, Celeste 9; Wolfe City 54, Alba-Golden 26.
KEY PLAYERS: Celeste: QB Thomas Powell, RB Damon Crook, RB Jawonte Stephens, WR-RB Ky Drennon, LB Thadeus Clark, DB Seth Buckley. Alba-Golden: Alba-Golden: QB Blake Weissert, RB Ryan Jackson, WR Boedy Baker.
NOTES: Both teams are 0-1 in District 6-2A-I play following their losses last week. Celeste’s game against Cooper last week was the first time the two teams faced each other since 1950. Celeste freshman quarterback Michael Connelly was 5-of-6 passing last week for 30 yards. Crook leads the Blue Devils with 286 yards rushing and two TDs on 29 carries. Alba-Golden went 3-7 last season in 3A.
WOLFE CITY WOLVES
@ RIVERCREST REBELS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Rivercrest Rebel Stadium, Bogota.
RECORDS: Wolfe City (3-1), Rivercrest (2-2).
LAST WEEK: Wolfe City 54, Alba-Golden 26; Rivercrest 28, Como-Pickton 12.
LAST YEAR: Wolfe City 34, Rivercrest 20.
KEY PLAYERS: Wolfe City: QB Tony Jones, RB Jaren Brummett, OL Canyon Cooksy, OL Jasper Northcutt. Rivercrest: QB WIll Grider, OL-DL Cole Carson (6-6, 285), RB Atlee Roberts.
NOTES: Both teams are 1-0 in District 6-2A-I play following victories last week. Rivercrest has also beaten Detroit 40-6 and has lost 32-31 to DeKalb and 33-26 to Harleton. Wolfe City has won its last three games, also beating Prairiland 45-14 and Paris Chisum 13-7. The Wolves lost their opener to 14-0 to Leonard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.