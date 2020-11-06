CLARKSVILLE TIGERS
@ BOLES HORNETS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Kevin Kiper Memorial Stadium, Quinlan.
RECORDS: Clarksville (2-7), Boles (1-5).
LAST WEEK: Maud 30, Boles 6; James Bowie 30, Detroit 24.
KEY PLAYERS: Clarksville: WR Olajuwon Woodberry, QB Naquavus Caesar, OL-LB Ronomeke Rodriguez. Boles: QB Santiago Sanjines, RB Donovan Barnes, RB Gabriel Drennan, WR Preston Adams, WR Koen Goggans.
NOTES: Boles is tied with Clarksville for fifth place in District 9-2A-II at 0-4. Both teams are out of the playoff hunt.
DETROIT EAGLES
@ CUMBY TROJANS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Frazier-Lawrence Field, Cumby.
RECORDS: Detroit (3-5), Cumby (2-3).
LAST WEEK: Detroit 28, Boles 14; Simms Bowie 46, Cumby 22.
LAST YEAR: Cumby 64, Detroit 42.
KEY PLAYERS: Detroit: TE-DE Kaleb Jones, WR-FR Brayden Greer. Cumby: RB Jacob DeMidio, WR Justin DeMidio, WR-DB Fabian Camargo.
NOTES: Both teams are assured of playoff berths. Detroit is tied with Maud for second place at 3-1. Cumby is alone in fourth place at 2-2.
FANNINDEL FALCONS
@ TRINIDAD TROJANS
TIME: 7 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Trojan Field, Trinidad.
RECORDS: Fannindel (8-0), Trinidad (4-5).
LAST WEEK: Trinidad 34, Gold-Burg 22; Fannindel 53, Forestburg 6;
KEY PLAYERS: Fannindel: RB Contreal Judkins, QB Jabari Dowdy, DE Jawaylon Shaw. Trinidad: FB-LB Juell Hathaway, FB-LB Clayton Pierce, QB-LB Lance Davis.
NOTES: Fannindel and Trinidad are tied for the District 10-A-II lead at 2-0. Fannindel’s outscored its two district opponents, 98-6. Trinidad’s outscored its two district opponents, 106-44. Fannindel is No. 9 in sixmanfootball.com’s state rankings.
GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN EAGLES
@ LONGVIEW HERITAGE SENTINELS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Heritage Sentinel Field, Longview.
RECORDS: Greenville Christian (2-2), Longview Heritage (3-1).
LAST WEEK: Greenville Christian did not play. Longview Heritage 55, Garland Christian 0.
KEY PLAYERS: Geenville Christian: QB Wilson Feezel, RB Nick Jackson, RB-WR Eli Wimberley, C Tommy Witt.
NOTES: Longview Christian Heritage is No. 6 in the sixmanfootball.com’s state rankngs for TAPPS Division III. Greenville Christian ranks No. 14. The Eagles won their last game, 97-50 over Waco Eagle Christian.
