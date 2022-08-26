TRENTON TIGERS
CELESTE BLUE DEVILS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Blue Devil Stadium, Celeste.
RECORDS: Trenton (0-0), Celeste (0-0).
KEY PLAYERS: Trenton: QB-DB Micah Wommack, RB-DB Colton Gray, RB-LB Jayden Candela. Celeste: QB Michael Connelly, WR Qua Stephens, LB Tanner Minter, LB Toby Minter.
NOTES: Celeste was an 8-3 bi-district championship team last year in Class 2A-I and has dropped down to Division II. Jamaica Rector, a former Blue Devil player, has joined his brother Demetrius Rector on the Celeste coaching staff. Trenton went 5-5 last season.
CUMBY TROJANS
TOM BEAN TOMCATS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Tomcat Stadium, Tom Bean.
RECORDS: Cumby (0-0), Tom Bean (0-0).
KEY PLAYERS: Cumby: RB-LB Logan Butler, WR-DB Armando Osorio, WR-LB Cristian Vizcaya. Tom Bean: QB Branson Ashlock, WR-DB Gavin Hamilton, WR-DB Brody Pearson.
NOTES: Tom Dracos is back for his second stint as head coach of the Trojans. Steve Fex is the new head coach at Tom Bean. Tom Bean went 0-9 last season. The Tomcats have lost 13 of their last 14 games. Cumby was 1-7 last season.
GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN EAGLES
DALLAS LUTHERAN LIONS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Greenville Avenue Stadium, Dallas.
RECORDS: Greenville Christian (0-0), Dallas Lutheran (0-0).
KEY PLAYERS: Greenville Christian: DL Matthew Sundeen, QB Brady Britain, QB Damon Spurlock. Dallas Lutheran: RB Mason Pope, LB Kyle Rote, OL-DL Jack Widhalm.
NOTES: Greenville Christian coach Larry Uland, who is back for his second stint as head coach, has led the Eagles to four six-man state titles. Dallas Lutheran was a 6-6 bi-district champion last year. Kyle Rote is a famous name in Dallas sports circles. Kyle Rote Sr. was an all-American quarterback at SMU and played 11 seasons with the New York Giants in the NFL. Kyle Rote Jr. played soccer for the Dallas Tornadoes.
