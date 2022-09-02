WHITEWRIGHT TIGERS
@
CELESTE BLUE DEVILS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Blue Devil Stadium, Celeste.
RECORDS: Whitewright (1-0), Celeste (1-0).
LAST WEEK: Wrightwright 41, Clarksville 0; Celeste 28, Trenton 20.
LAST YEAR: Celeste 41, Whitewright 35, OT.
KEY PLAYERS: Whitewright: QB Tyler Ball, RB Kenneth York, WR Maverick Sartain, WR Zayne Prieto. Celeste: QB Michael Connelly, WR Qua Stephens, LB Tanner Minter, LB Toby Minter, WR Brock Stewart.
NOTES: Celeste was an 8-3 bi-district championship team last year in Class 2A-I and has dropped down to Division II. Jamaica Rector, a former Blue Devil player, has joined his brother Demetrius Rector on the Celeste coaching staff. Whitewright was a 4-7 playoff team last season. Connelly was 8-of-12 passing for 105 yards and two TDs for Celeste last week. Qua Stephens ran for 28 yards on three carries and caught three passes for 43 yards and a TD.
CUMBY TROJANS
@
UNION GROVE LIONS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Glyn Johnston Stadium, Union Grove.
RECORDS: Cumby (0-1), Union Grove (1-0).
LAST WEEK: Tom Bean 38, Cumby 28; Union Grove 28, Tyler T.K. Gorman 24.
KEY PLAYERS: Cumby: QB Chett Vaughn, RB Logan Butler, RB-LB Logan Butler, WR-DB Armando Osorio, WR Dakota Ridings, WR Chayton Vaughn. Union Grove: QB Cooper Vestal, RB David Branscom, WR Carson Shott.
NOTES: Tom Dracos is back for his second stint as head coach of the Trojans. Cumby was 1-7 last season. Union Grove was 1-8. Vaughn was 10-of-25 passing last week for 165 yards and three TDs for Cumby. Butler ran for 88 yards on 15 carries.
CAMPBELL INDIANS
@
OAKWOOD PANTHERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Panther Field, Oakwood.
RECORDS: Campbell (0-1), Oakwood (1-0).
LAST WEEK: Rockwall Heritage 56, Campbell 32; Oakwood 27, Fruitvale 0.
KEY PLAYERS: Campbell: QB-RB Garrett Roberts, QB-RB Trey Huffhines, WR-DL Matthew Zeitz. Oakwood: WR Isiah Jacobs, RB Zach Nickerson, DB Kaleb Hayslip.
NOTES: Campbell went 3-7 last season while Oakwood was an 8-4 region semifinalist. Oakwood is ranked 13th in the sixmanfootball.com’s state rankings for Division II teams.
