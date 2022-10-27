CELESTE BLUE DEVILS
@
SANTO WILDCATS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Wildcat Stadium, Santo.
RECORDS: Celeste (6-2), Santo (7-1).
LAST WEEK: Celeste 55, Era 0; Collinsville 39, Santo 28.
KEY PLAYERS: Celeste: QB Michael Connelly, RB Anthony Powell, WR Quentin Campbell, LB Tanner Minter, LB Toby Minter, WR Brock Stewart. Santo: QB Hutson Thornton, RB Kash Johnson, RB Jaime Sandoval.
NOTES: Jamaica Rector, a former Blue Devil player, has joined his brother Demetrius Rector on the Celeste coaching staff. Santo is about 30 miles from Weatherford in Palo Pinto County. Collinsville leads District 8-2A-II at 4-0. Celeste is tied with Muenster and Santo for second place at 3-1. Connelly is 86-of-126 passing for 1,259 yards, 13 TDs and seven interceptions. Powell leads the Blue Devil rushers with 594 yards and seven TDs on 91 carries. Both teams’ only district loss was to Collinsville.
JAMES BOWIE PIRATES
@
CUMBY TROJANS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Frazier-Lawrence Field, Cumby.
RECORDS: James Bowie (6-2), Cumby (2-6).
LAST WEEK: James Bowie 34, Clarksville 32; Linden-Kildare 48, Cumby 38.
KEY PLAYERS: James Bowie: RB Dylan Braley, RB Lane Johnson. Cumby: QB Chett Vaughn, RB-LB Logan Butler, WR-DB Armando Osorio, WR Dakota Ridings, WR Chayton Vaughn, RB Dakari Johnson.
NOTES: Tom Dracos is back for his second stint as head coach of the Trojans. James Bowie leads District 9-2A-II at 3-0. Cumby ranks sixth at 0-3. James Bowie has outscored its three district opponents, 106-68. Cumby’s also lost district games by margins of 49-0 to Maud and 36-32 to Detroit.
SAINT JO PANTHERS
@
CAMPBELL INDIANS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Indian Field, Campbell.
RECORDS: Saint Jo (6-2), Campbell (3-5).
LAST WEEK: Union Hill 61, Saint Jo 16; Campbell 49, Savoy 0.
KEY PLAYERS: Saint Jo: RB A.J. Wright, LB Dakota Lyons, QB Trevor Conner. Campbell: QB-RB Garrett Roberts, QB-RB Trey Huffhines, QB Matthew Breedlove, WR-DL Matthew Zeitz.
NOTES: Campbell is tied with Union Hill for the District 10-A-I lead at 1-0. Saint Jo is 0-1. Huffhines leads the Campbell rushers with 631 yards and 15 TDs on 91 carries and has caught 16 passes for 270 yards and four TDs.
TRINIDAD TROJANS
@
FANNINDEL FALCONS
TIME: 7 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Bishop Field, Ladonia.
RECORDS: Trinidad (1-7), Fannindel (4-4).
LAST WEEK: Oakwood 57, Trinidad 12; Fannindel 55, Apple Springs 48.
KEY PLAYERS: Trinidad: RB Kacey Womack, DE Rokwon Womack, QB Jonathon Tharp, WR Jordan Crawford. Fannindel: QB Jabari Dowdy, QB-RB-WR Kazion Dugan, WR Kalob Runnels, RB Kemonte Cuba.
NOTES: Fannindel was a 6-3 playoff team last season. Fannindel and Oakwood are tied for the District 9-A-II lead at 1-0. Trinidad is 0-1. Trinidad went 0-10 last season. The Trojans’ only victory this season was 55-12 over Fruitvale. Denver Bowden, Fannindel’s new head coach, lived in Ladonia as a youngster. He previously coached at Irving Highlands and Denton Calvary.
GARLAND CHRISTIAN SWORDSMEN
@
GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN EAGLES
TIME: 2 p.m. Saturday.
LOCATION: Eagle Field, Greenville.
RECORDS: Garland Christian (4-3), Greenville Christian (3-5).
LAST WEEK: Garland Christian 36, Longview Trinity 32; Rockwall Heritage 52, Greenville Christian 6.
KEY PLAYERS: Garland Christian: QB-RB Stephen Simmons, LB Oliver Ariza, Mathew Ghebremariam. Greenville Christian: DL Matthew Sundeen, QB Brady Britain, LB Damon Spurlock, WR Jack Pope.
NOTES: Rockwall Heritage leads TAPPS District 3-III at 5-0. Rockwall Heritage and Waco Eagle are tied for second at 4-1. Greenville Christian and Garland Christian are tied for fourth at 3-2.Greenville Christian coach Larry Uland has coached the Eagles to four state six-man title and Wylie Prep to three state titles. Injuries have taken a toll on the Eagles, who’ve lost their last two games after opening district play with a 3-0 record.
