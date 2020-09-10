CANTON EAGLES
@
CADDO MILLS FOXES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Ed Locker Stadium, Caddo Mills.
RECORDS: Canton (1-1), Caddo Mills (2-0).
LAST WEEK: Canton 65, North Lamar 19; Caddo Mills 61, Bullard 7.
KEY PLAYERS: Canton QB Jason Brisbois, RB Chris Cade, WR-DB JaBrylon Pickens, OL Creede Herchman. Caddo Mills: QB Tyler Townley, WR Gayne Beane, WR Cayden Davis..
NOTES: “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football” ranked Caddo Mills No. 24 in Class 4, Division II before the season and picked the Foxes to finish second in 6-4A-II behind No. 7 Sunnyvale. Townley accounted for 460 yards of total offense and six touchdowns last week, rushing for 176 yards and and three touchdowns on just nine carries and was 10-of-16 passing for 284 yards and three TDs. Townley is averaging 284.5 yards passing and 113 yards rushing per game. Canton was a 2-8 playoff team last season. Canton opened the season with a 30-14 loss to Mineola. This is Caddo Mills’ home debut. The Foxes also won 42-20 at Gainesville.
QUINLAN FORD PANTHERS
@
FERRIS YELLOWJACKETS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Yellow Jacket Stadium, Ferris.
RECORDS: Quinlan Ford (2-0), Ferris (1-1).
LAST WEEK: Quinlan Ford 49, Blue Ridge 7; Ferris 20, Benbrook 17.
KEY PLAYERS: Ford: QB Eli Chambers, RB Ja’Donavan Williams, RB Marquisz Graham, TE-LB Colt Cooper, LB Kaiden Roden. Ferris: QB Nate Aguinaga, RB Kayden Barnes.
NOTES: Ford has rushed for more than 400 yards in both of its victories, including a 45-34 win over state-ranked Whitney in the season opener. Both teams are run-oriented. Ferris has run the ball 79 times and has thrown it only 12. Ford has run the ball 109 times and throw it just 13. Chambers was 4-of-6 passing last week for 95 yards. Williams (9-144) and Roden (9-144) both topped the 100-yard rushing mark in last week’s win. Ferris has also lost 20-6 to Maypearl. Ferris was a 2-9 playoff team last season.
COMMERCE TIGERS
@
LONE OAK BUFFALOES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Buffalo Stadium, Lone Oak.
RADIO: KETR-FM (88.9).
RECORDS: Commerce (1-0), Lone Oak (1-1).
LAST WEEK: Commerce did not play. Eustace 32, Lone Oak 7.
LAST YEAR: Commerce 40, Lone Oak 12.
KEY PLAYERS: Commerce: QB J’den Wilson, RB Zay Basham, RB Dayton Dunbar, OL Roy Gaffney. Lone Oak: QB Adrian Gudgel, WR Brady Wasurick, RB Mariano Rincon, RB Austin Ramm, OL Zach Isenberg.
NOTES: Commerce’s game against Leonard was called off by Leonard because of issues with COVID-19. The Tigers did not have time to schedule a replacement. John McSheffery, who previous served as defensive coordinator for the last three seasons, is Commerce’s new head football coach. Lone Oak went 2-8 last season following a change in head coaches midseason. Larry McFarlin, who was named interim head coach midseason in 2019, is the Buffaloes head coach. The Buffaloes won their season opener, 2-0 over Winona. Commerce won its opener 42-12 over Edgewood.
