CAMPBELL INDIANS
@
AVALON EAGLES
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Eagle Field, Avalon.
RECORDS: Campbell (2-4), Avalon (3-2).
LAST WEEK: Campbell 59, Trinidad 14; Avalon did not play.
KEY PLAYERS: Campbell: QB-RB Garrett Roberts, QB-RB Trey Huffhines, QB Matthew Breedlove, WR-DL Matthew Zeitz. Avalon: QB Erick Padron, WR/RB Colby Ornelas, RB Josh Novak.
NOTES: Avalon was a 6-5 playoff team last season. This is a non-district game. Campbell celebrated homecoming last week with its win over Trinidad.
McKINNEY NORTH TEXAS SPARTANS
@
FANNINDEL FALCONS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Bishop Field, Ladonia.
RECORDS: North Texas Spartans (0-6), Fannindel (2-4).
LAST WEEK: Longview East Texas Homeschool 53, North Texas Spartans 8; Fannindel 30, Mesquite Founders 29.
KEY PLAYERS: North Texas Spartans: RB Elliot Crouch, WR Salem Knowles. Fannindel: QB Jabari Dowdy, QB-RB-WR Kazion Dugan, RB Kalob Runnels, RB Kemonte Cuba.
NOTES: Fannindel was a 6-3 playoff team last season. This is a non-district six-man game. The Spartans lost 41-40 to Mesquite Founders.
GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN EAGLES
@
DALLAS FAIRHILLFALCONS
TIME: 5 p.m. Thursday.
LOCATION: Dallas Fairhill.
RECORDS: Greenville Christian (2-3), Fairhill (0-3).
LAST WEEK: Greenville Christian 36, Rockwall Providence 0; Garland Christian 44, Dallas Fairhill 38.
KEY PLAYERS: Greenville Christian: DL Matthew Sundeen, QB Brady Britain, LB Damon Spurlock, WR Jack Pope.
NOTES: Greenville Christian coach Larry Uland has led the Eagles to four six-man state titles. The Eagles are 2-0 in TAPPS District 3-III play while Fairhill is 0-2. Greenville Christian is tied for first place in the district with Longview Christian Heritage and Garland Christian. Britain returned the opening kickoff 65 yards for a Greenville Christian touchdown in last week’s victory.
