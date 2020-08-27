CADDO MILLS FOXES
@
GAINESVILLE LEOPARDS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Leopard Stadium, Gainesville.
RECORDS: Caddo Mills (0-0), Gainesville (0-0).
KEY PLAYERS: Caddo Mills: QB Tyler Townley, RB Savion Neal, WR Gayne Beane, WR Cayden Davis. Gainesville: QB Robyn Hardin, RB C.J. Feagins, TE-DE Paul Lawson.
NOTES: Both teams went 8-3 last season. “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football” ranks Caddo Mills No. 24 in Class 4, Division II and picked the Foxes to finish second in 6-4A-II behind No. 7 Sunnyvale. The magazine picked Gainesville to finish fourth District 4-4A-I. Gainesville won the state 3A title in 2002 and was the state runner-up in 1974, 1976, 1978 and 2005. Townley passed for 2,647 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2019 and ran for 737 yards and 15 TDs. Kodi Crane returns for his second season as head coach of the Foxes.
WHITNEY WILDCATS
@
QUINLAN FORD PANTHERS
TIME: 7:00 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Hobart Lytal Field, Quinlan.
RECORDS: Whitney (0-0), Quinlan Ford (0-0).
KEY PLAYERS: Whitney: QB Garrett Peacock, WR Jaxon Montgomery, LB Dawson Hightower. Ford: QB Eli Chambers, RB Ja’Donavan Williams, RB Marquisz Graham, TE-LB Colt Cooper, LB Kaiden Roden.
NOTES: Ford went 4-6 last season 0. Whitney was an 11-2 regional semifinalist in Class 3A. “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football” magazine ranks Whitney No. 21 in Class 3A, Division I and picked the Wildcats to finish second in 7-3A-I behind defending state champion Grandview. Peacock passed for 937 yards and nine TDs last season. The magazine picked Ford to finish fifth in District 6-4A-II. Chambers passed for 672 yards last season though missing four games with an injury. Ford rushed for 480 yards in last week’s scrimmage against North Lamar as Williams led with 178 yards and three TDs on eight carries and Rowdy Rowan rushed for 119 yards.
EDGEWOOD BULLDOGS
@
COMMERCE TIGERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium, Commerce.
RADIO: KETR-FM (88.9).
RECORDS: Edgewood (0-0), Commerce (0-0).
LAST YEAR: Edgewood 28, Commerce 23.
KEY PLAYERS: Edgewood: WR-LB Hudson Tyner, DE Jaden Elie, RB Taylor Turner. Commerce: QB J’den Wilson, RB Zay Basham, RB Dayton Dunbar, OL Roy Gaffney.
NOTES: Both teams went to the playoffs last season. Edgewood went 7-4 and Commerce was 4-7. John McSheffery, who previous served as defensive coordinator for the last three seasons, is Commerce’s new head football coach. “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” picked Edgewood to finish second in District 7-3A-II and Commerce to wind up sixth in 5-3A-I behind returning state finalist Pottsboro, Winnsboro, Mineola, Mount Vernon and Rains. The game is still scheduled though the Commerce High School campus was closed this week due to concerns over the coronavirus. Wilson scored on a 35-yard run during the Tigers’ scrimmage last week against returning state finalist Paul Pewitt.
