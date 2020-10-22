CADDO MILLS FOXES
@ COMMUNITY BRAVES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Thursday.
LOCATION: Braves Field, Nevada.
RECORDS: Caddo Mills (6-0), Community (2-3).
LAST WEEK: Caddo Mills 70 , Farmersville 14. Community did not play.
LAST YEAR: Caddo Mills 51, Community 43.
KEY PLAYERS: Caddo Mills: QB Tyler Townley, WR Gavyn Beane, WR Cayden Davis, RB Konner Pounds, RB Gavin Clayton. Community: QB Paul Testa, RB Jonathon Norris, WR Ty Simpkins.
NOTES: Caddo Mills is 2-0 in Disrict 6-4A-II, also including a big win over Sunnyvale, the team that beat the Foxes out for the district championship in each of the last two seasons. Townley ran for five touchdowns and passed for three scores during the Foxes’ win over Farmersville last week. Caddo Mills is averaging 292.4 yards passing per game and 228.6 rushing. Caddo Mills is ranked No. 9 in 4A-II by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.” Caddo Mills and Nevada are connected by Highway 6.
SUNNYVALE RAIDERS
@ QUINLAN FORD PANTHERS
TIME: 7 p.m., Thursday.
LOCATION: Hobart Lytal Stadium, Quinlan.
RECORDS: Sunnyvale (1-4), Quinlan Ford (5-0).
LAST WEEK: Neither team played.
KEY PLAYERS: Sunnyvale: QB Max Mcada, RB Obi Arinze, WR Noah McDill. Quinlan Ford: QB Eli Chambers, RB Ja’Donovan Williams, RB-LB Kaiden Roden, RB Marquizs Graham, RB Rowdy Rowan, TE-LB Colt Cooper.
NOTES: Ford’s game with Wills Point last week was called off by Wills Point due to concerns over COVID-19. Ford ranks as one of the top rushing teams in the state, averaging 414.8 yards per game. Williams leads the Panther rushers with 632 yards and six touchdowns on 61 carries. Roden is next wih 526 yards and 10 TDs on 47 carries. Chambers has rushed for 316 yards and six TDs and has thrown for 257 yards and three TDs. McDill caught 11 passes for 135 yards during Sunnyvale’s 44-38 loss two weeks ago to Caddo Mills. Sunnyvale was ranked No. 7 in 4A-II entering the season after going 12-1 in 2019.
COMMERCE TIGERS
@ EMORY RAINS WILDCATS
Canceled due
to COVID-19.
CELESTE BLUE DEVILS
@ WOLFE CITY WOLVES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Thursday.
LOCATION: Ricky Williams Field at Don Howard Stadium, Wolfe City.
RECORDS: Celeste (2-4), Wolfe City (4-3).
LAST WEEK: Como-Pickton 17, Celeste 7. Wolfe City did not play.
LAST YEAR: Wolfe City 18, Celeste 14.
KEY PLAYERS: Celeste: QB Thomas Powell, RB Damon Crook, RB Jawonte Stephens, WR-RB Ky Drennon, LB Thadeus Clark, DB Seth Buckley. Wolfe City: QB Tony Jones, RB Jaren Brummett, OL Canyon Cooksy, OL Jasper Northcutt.
NOTES: Wolfe City is tied with Como-Pickton for third place in District 6-2A-I at 2-2. Celeste is tied with Honey Grove for fifth at 1-3. Wolfe City is averaging 20.8 points per game. Celeste is averaging 16.3. Crook leads Celeste’s rushers with 426 yards and four TDs on 59 carries. Powell has thrown for 326 yards and has rushed for 210 and two TDs.
