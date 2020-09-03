CADDO MILLS FOXES
@
BULLARD PANTHERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Panther Stadium, Bullard.
RECORDS: Caddo Mills (1-0), Bullard (1-0).
LAST WEEK: Caddo Mills 42, Gainesville 20; Bullard 17, Mabank 12.
KEY PLAYERS: Caddo Mills: QB Tyler Townley, RB Savion Neal, WR Gayne Beane, WR Cayden Davis. Bullard: QB Blake Blain, OL-DL Peyton Ellis (6-6 285, Sr.), RB-LB John Engle, WR-DB Connor Carson.
NOTES: Caddo Mills was an 8-3 playoff team and Bullard also reached the playoffs though finishing with a 3-8 record. “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football” ranked Caddo Mills No. 24 in Class 4, Division II and picked the Foxes to finish second in 6-4A-II behind No. 7 Sunnyvale. Engle was the Tyler Morning Telegraph’s defensive player of the week after recording 14 tackles, including five tackles for losses and a forced fumble in the Panthers’ win over Mabank. Townley fired touchdown passes of 75, 56 and 16 yards and ran for a pair of TDs in last week’s victory.
BLUE RIDGE TIGERS
@
QUINLAN FORD PANTHERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Hobart Lytal Field, Quinlan.
RECORDS: Blue Ridge (0-1), Quinlan Ford (1-0).
LAST WEEK: Collinsville 30, Blue Ridge 29; Quinlan Ford 45, Whitney 34.
KEY PLAYERS: Blue Ridge: WR Utah Porath, QB-WR Brody Darland, RB-LB Broc Armstrong. Ford: QB Eli Chambers, RB Ja’Donavan Williams, RB Marquisz Graham, TE-LB Colt Cooper, LB Kaiden Roden.
NOTES: Ford rushed for 422 yards and six TDs in last week’s victory over a Whitney team that went 11-2 last season and was ranked 13th in one poll and 21st in Class 3A by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.” Williams led with 139 yards on 15 carries. Chambers ran for three TDs. Cooper, who averaged 32 yards per catch last season, caught a 50-yard halfback pass from Rowdy Rowan on the Panthers’ first play from scrimmage. Blue Ridge lost last week on an 3-yard touchdown run with 11 seconds remaining.
LEONARD TIGERS
@
COMMERCE TIGERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium, Commerce.
RADIO: KETR-FM (88.9).
RECORDS: Leonard (1-0), Commerce (1-0).
LAST WEEK: Leonard 14, Wolfe City 0; Commerce 42, Edgewood 12.
LAST YEAR: Commerce 35, Leonard 22.
KEY PLAYERS: Leonard: QB D.J. Brown, WR Ty Ashworth, DE Nate Harris. Commerce: QB J’den Wilson, RB Zay Basham, RB Dayton Dunbar, OL Roy Gaffney.
NOTES: Both teams went to the playoffs last season. Leonard went 6-5 and Commerce was 4-7. John McSheffery, who previous served as defensive coordinator for the last three seasons, is Commerce’s new head football coach. Shane Fletcher is back at the helm for Leonard. Brown rushed for 2,274 yards and 25 TDs last season for Leonard and passed for 951 yards and 11 TDs. Wilson was 9-of-14 passing for 147 yards and ran for two TDs in Commerce’s win last week.
