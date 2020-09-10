BOLES HORNETS
@
HAWKINS HAWKS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Lowrance Field, Hawkins.
RECORDS: Boles (1-0), Hawkins (2-0).
LAST WEEK: Boles did not play. Hawkins 46, James Bowie 0.
KEY PLAYERS: Boles: QB Santiago Sanjines, RB Donovan Barnes, RB Gabriel Drennan, WR Preston Adams, WR Koen Goggans. Hawkins: QB Zach Conde, RB Kayden Upchurch, OL Buddy Holmes.
NOTES: Barnes led the Boles rushers with 64 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in their season opener, a 34-0 win over Overton. Drennan ran for 47 yards on six carries and caught two passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. Maurice Cummins caught two TD passes for Boles in that game. Hawkins has also beaten Maud 57-34. Hawkins was a 3-8 playoff team last season.
WHITEWRIGHT TIGERS
@
CELESTE BLUE DEVILS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Blue Devil Stadium, Celeste.
RECORDS: Whitewright (1-1), Celeste (1-0).
LAST WEEK: Whitewright 36, Honey Grove 14. Celeste 35, Quanah 22.
KEY PLAYERS: Whitewright: QB Kayden Carraway, RB Colby Jones, WR Reilly Evans. Celeste: QB Thomas Powell, RB Damon Crook, WR Ky Jackson, LB Thadeus Clark, DB Seth Buckley.
NOTES: Celeste’s game at Wichita Falls last week was a late replacement. Crook and Powell scored on late runs last week to help the Blue Devils turn back Quanah. Whitewright has also lost 17-14 to Clarksville. Caraway has thrown for 363 yards and three TDs and has rushed for 117 yards. Jones has rushed for 113 yards. Whitewright was a 5-6 playoff team last season.
WOLFE CITY WOLVES
@
PRAIRILAND PATRIOTS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Patriot Stadium, Pattonville
RECORDS: Wolfe City (1-1), Prairiland (1-1).
LAST WEEK: Wolfe City 13, Paris Chisum 7; Prairiland 56, Tom Bean 19.
KEY PLAYERS: Wolfe City: QB Amarien Jones, RB Jaren Brummett, OL Canyon Cooksey, OL Jasper Northcutt. Prairiland: QB Brooks Morrison, RB Bryleee Calloway, WR Eli Rolen.
NOTES: Wolfe City was ranked No. 20 in Class 2A by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” after going 27-8 over the past three seasons including 8-3 in 2019, 10-2 in 2018 and 9-3 in 2017. The magazine picked the Wolves to win District 6-2A-I. Prairiland went 2-8 last season. The Patriots were picked by “Texas Football” to finish seventh in District 10-3A-II. Wolfe City opened with a 14-0 loss to Leonard. This game is a late replacement for Cumby, which was unable to play its first three games.
