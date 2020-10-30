BOLES HORNETS
@ DETROIT EAGLES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Eagle Stadium, Detroit.
RECORDS: Boles (1-4), Detroit (2-5).
LAST WEEK: Maud 30, Boles 6; James Bowie 30, Detroit 24.
KEY PLAYERS: Boles: QB Santiago Sanjines, RB Donovan Barnes, RB Gabriel Drennan, WR Preston Adams, WR Koen Goggans. Detroit: WR-FS Brayden Greer, TE-DE Kaleb Jones, RB Jade Cooper.
NOTES: Boles missed a couple of games due to the coronavius. Boles is tied with Clarksville for fifth place in District 9-2A-II at 0-3. Detroit is tied with Maud and Cumby for second place at 2-1.
CUMBY TROJANS
@ JAMES BOWIE PIRATES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Pirate Stadium, Simms.
RECORDS: Cumby (2-2), James Bowie (5-3),
LAST WEEK: Cumby 46, Clarksville 6; James Bowie 30, Detroit 24.
LAST YEAR: Cumby 50, James Bowie 28.
KEY PLAYERS: Cumby: RB Jacob DeMidio, WR Justin DeMidio, WR-DB Fabian Camargo. James Bowie: QB-RB Ethan Fields, RB John Sabitsana.
NOTES: Cumby has missed some games and practice time this season due to the coronavirus. James Bowie leads 9-2A-II at 3-0. Cumby is tied with Maud and Detroit for third place at 2-1. Cumby beat James Bowie in the bi-district round of the 2A-II playoffs last season.
LEVERETT’S CHAPEL LIONS
@ CAMPBELL INDIANS
TIME: 7 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Indian Field, Campbell.
RECORDS: Leverett’s Chapel (5-2), Campbell (0-8).
LAST WEEK: Leverett’s Chapel 51, Fruitvale 6; Union Hill 77, Campbell 7.
KEY PLAYERS: Leverett’s Chapel: QB Alexis Chavez, QB Jonah Sheppard, WR De’Marion Brown, WR De’Quincy Brown. Campbell: QB Braden Fields, RB Garrett Roberts, RB-LB Zach Thomas, TE Matthew Breedlove
NOTES: Campbell ranks fourth in District 10-A at 0-2. Leverett’s Chapel is tied with Fruitvale for second at 1-1.
GOLD-BURG BEARS
@ FANNINDEL FALCONS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Bishop Field, Ladonia.
RECORDS: Gold-Burg (4-3), Fannindel (7-0).
LAST WEEK: Trinidad 34, Gold-Burg 22; Fannindel 53, Forestburg 6;
LAST YEAR: Fannindel 44, Gold-Burg 6.
KEY PLAYERS: Gold-Burg: WR Ki Alexander, RB Will Hodges. Fannindel: RB Contreal Judkins, QB Jabari Dowdy, DE Jawaylon Shaw.
NOTES: Fannindel is ranked No. 9 in Division II six-man by sixmanfootball.com Fannindel avenged a district loss to Forestburg with last week’s big victory. Gold-Burg went 0-9 last season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.