BELLS PANTHERS
@ LONE OAK BUFFALOES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Buffalo Stadium, Lone Oak.
RECORDS: Bells (5-2), Lone Oak (1-5).
LAST WEEK: Bells 53, Blue Ridge 34; Whitewright 36, Lone Oak 7.
KEY PLAYERS: Bells: QB Blake Rolen, RB Bo Baker, RB Brock Baker. Lone Oak: QB Adrian Gudgel, WR Brady Wasurick, RB Mariano ‘s Rincon, RB Austin Ramm, OL Zach Isenberg
NOTES: Brothers Bo (68-891, 13 TDs) and Brock (9-692, 6 TDs) Baker lead Bells in rushing. Bells is averaging 375 yards rushing per game but only 38 yards passing. Lone Oak has lost its last five games after opening with a 2-0 win over Winona. Bells is tied with Whitewright for second place in District 8-2A-II at 2-1. Lone Oak is tied with Leonard for sixth place at 0-2.
COMO-PICKTON EAGLES
@ CELESTE BLUE DEVILS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Blue Devil Stadium, Celeste.
RECORDS: Como-Pickton (2-2), Celeste (2-3).
LAST WEEK: Como-Pickton 20, Wolfe City 7; Celeste 20, Honey Grove 8
KEY PLAYERS: Como-Pickton: RB Jackson Monk, LB Jojo Meija, WR-DB Cade Miranda. Celeste: QB Thomas Powell, RB Damon Crook, RB Jawonte Stephens, WR-RB Ky Drennon, LB Thadeus Clark, DB Seth Buckley.
NOTES: Celeste and Como-Pickton are both 1-2 in District 6-2A-I play. It’s Senior Night for Celeste. Crook leads the Celeste rushers with 408 yards rushing and four TDs on 53 carries. Stephens has rushed for 254 yards and three TDs on 34 carries. Powell is 18-of-40 passing for 204 yards and one TD.
BOLES HORNETS
@ JAMES BOWIE PIRATES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Pirate Stadium, Simms.
RECORDS: Boles (1-2), James Bowie (3-3).
LAST WEEK: Cumby 36, Boles 18; James Bowie 46, Clarksville 23.
KEY PLAYERS: Boles: QB Santiago Sanjines, RB Donovan Barnes, RB Gabriel Drennan, WR Preston Adams, WR Koen Goggans. James Bowie: QB Garrett Brown, RB-DB Billy Walker, LB Gabe Brantley.
NOTES: Boles missed a couple of games due to the coronavius. The Hornets returned from a layoff with the loss to Cumby. The Hornets have beaten Overton 34-0 and also lost 35-0 to Hawkins. James Bowie is tied with Cumby and Detroit for the District 9-2A-II lead at l-0. Boles is tied with Maud and Clarksville for fourth place at 0-1. James Bowie is averaging 18 points per game. Boles is averaging 17 points.
CUMBY TROJANS
@ MAUD CARDINALS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: George Frost Field, Maud.
RECORDS: Cumby (1-1), Maud (0-4).
LAST WEEK: Cumby 36, Boles 18; Detroit 32, Maud 26.
KEY PLAYERS: Cumby: RB Jacob DeMidio, WR Justin DeMidio, WR-DB Fabian Camargo. Maud: QB-DB Carson Lamb, RB-LB Tucker Sanders, OL-LB Dwson Daffern.
NOTES: Maud has also lost 57-34 to Hawkins, 35-16 to Trenton and 75-14 to Beckville. Cumby has missed some games and practice time this season due to concerns over the coronavirus. Cumby has also lost to Santo, 27-12.
