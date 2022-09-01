FANNINDEL FALCONS
@
SAINT JO PANTHERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
LOCATION: Harley Sewell Field, Saint Jo.
RECORDS: Fannindel (0-1),Saint Jo (1-0).
LAST WEEK: Bluff Dale 53, Fannindel 32; Saint Jo 54, Wichita Christian 8.
KEY PLAYERS: Fannindel: QB Jabari Dowdy, QB-RB-WR Kazion Dugan, RB Kalob Runnels, RB Kemonte Cuba. Saint Jo: QB Matthew Everson, WR Devon Stewart, RB Blaine Penaluna.
NOTES: Fannindel was a 6-3 playoff team last season while Saint Jo was a 9-3 bi-district champion. Denver Bowden, who lived in Ladonia as a child, is the Falcons’ new head football coach. Dowdy was 8-of-17 passing for 149 yards and two TDs for Fannindel last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.