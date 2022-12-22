Andrew Armstrong

Andrew Armstrong, who tries to elude two tacklers following a pass reception, was one of five Texas A&M University-Commerce players selected to the All-Southland Conference football game. Armstrong entered the NCAA transfer portal and has now committed to the University of Arkansas. 

 David Claybourn | Herald-Banner

  In their first season of football in the Southland Conference, the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions claimed four first-team all-conference selections.

  The Lions’ wide receiver Andrew Armstrong earned first-team honors on offense, while senior lineman Celestin Haba, defensive back D’Ante Smith and punt returner B.J. Busbee were selected to the first defense.

  Armstrong, who has entered the transfer portal, led the Lions and ranked among the national leaders in touchdown receptions with 13 for the season. He caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards, including a 96-yard touchdown reception. Armstrong has reportedly committed to the University of Arkansas.

  Haba led the Lions’ defense in quarterback hurries with eight. He also finished with 21 tackles, including 3 1/2 sacks, to go with an interception and a fumble recovery.

  Smith led the Lions with four interceptions, plus eight pass breakups and 31 tackles with 2 1/2 for losses.

  Busbee averaged 12.4 yards per punt return with 22 for 273 yards. His long return went for 51 yards. He also caught 21 passes for 207 yards and four TDs as a wide receiver on offense.

  Linebacker Dee Walker was the only Lion named to the second-team defense. Walker ranked fourth on the team in tackles with 60, including 23 solos and two tackles for losses.

  A&M-Commerce, which was picked to finish sixth, wound up placing fourth in the Southland standings with a 3-3 record, trailing 5-1 Incarnate Word, 5-1 Southeastern Louisiana and 4-2 Northwestern State, the three conference teams that beat the Lions. The Lions wound up with a 5-6 overall record.

  Southeastern earned 14 all-conference selections while the Incarnate Word Cardinals landed 13 picks. The 12-2 Cardinals advanced to the NCAA FCS semifinals before falling 35-32 at North Dakota State on Friday.

  Clint Dolezel, former Lion quarterback and indoor professional standout, is the Lions’ new head football coach.

 

        All Southland Conference

              Football Team

  Player of the year — Lindsey Scott, Jr. , Incarnate Word, Jr.

  Offensive player of the year — Deonta McMahon, McNeese State

  Defensive player of the year — Kelechi Anyalebechi, Incarnate Word

  Newcomer of the year — Zach Patterson, Northwestern State

  Freshman of the year — Eli Ennis, Nicholls

  Offensive lineman of the year — John Allen, Southeastern Louisiana

  Coach of the year — Frank Scelfo, Southeastern Louisiana

 

       FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

QB Lindsey Scott Jr.           Incarnate Word                 Gr.

RB Deonta McMahon          McNeese                           Sr.

RB Julien Gums                 Nicholls                            Sr.

TE Travon Jones                Northwestern  State           Fr.

WR Andrew Armstrong       A&M-Commerce                So.

WR Taylor Grimes              Incarnate Word                 Sr.

WR Darion Chafin              Incarnate Word                 Gr.

OL John Allen                    Southeastern Louisiana      Jr.

OL Caleb Johnson              Incarnate Word                 Gr.

OL Evan Roussel                Nicholls                    So.

OL Reid Francis                  Incarnate Word                Sr.

OL Calvin Barkat                McNeese State                 Sr.

PK Garrison Smith              McNeese State                Fr.

 

        FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DL Chris Whittaker              Incarnate Word              Gr.

DL Steven Parker                Incarnate Word               Sr.

DL Celestin Haba                 A&M-Commerce             Sr.

DL Masry Mapieu                 McNeese State               Sr.

LB Kalechia Anyalebechi       Incarnate Word              Gr.

LB Kordell Williams              McNeese                        Sr.

LB Rodney Dansby               Houston Christian          So.

DB Jack Henderson              Southeastern  Louisiana So.

DB Donte Thompson            Incarnate Word              Jr.

DB Zy Alexander                  Southeastern Louisiana  So.

DB Ferlando Jordan              Southeastern  Louisiana  Sr.

DB D’Ante Smith                  A&M-Commerce             Sr.

KR Gage Larvadain               Southeastern Louisiana  So.

PR B.J. Busbee                    A&M-Commerce             Sr.

 

        SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

QB Zachary Clement            Northwestern State         So.

RB Marcus Cooper                Incarnate Word              Gr.

RB Carlos Washington Jr.       Southeastern  Louisiana  Sr.

TE Ivan Drobocky                 Southeastern Louisiana   So.

WR Javon Antonio                 Northwestern State        Jr.

WR Gage Larvadain               Southeastern Louisiana  So.

WR Zach Patterson                Northwestern State        Jr.

OL Jimeto Obigbo                  Incarnate Word             So.

OL Nash Jones                       Incarnate Word             Jr.

OL Dom Serapiglia II              Southeastern Lousiana  So.

OL Caron Coleman                 McNeese State              Sr.

OL Jhy Orgeron                      Southeastern Louisiana So.

PK Riley Callaghan                  Southeastern Louisiana Fr.

P Brady Buell                          Houston Christian         Sr.

 

         SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DL Perry Ganci                         Nichols                       Jr.

DL Jalyx Hunt                           Houston Christian        Jr.

DL Jomard Valsin Jr.                  Northwestern State     Sr.

DL Arlen Williams                     Southeastern Louisiana Jr.

LB Donte’ Daniels                     Southeastern Louisiana So.

LB Tyler Jackson                       Lamar                          Jr.

LB Dee Walker                          A&M-Commerce            Sr.

DB Jordan Jackson                    Nicholls                        Jr.

DB P.J. Herrington                     Northwestern State       Sr.

DB William Hopper                    Northwestern State       Sr.

DB Kaleb Culp                           Incarnate Word             Jr.

DB Tyhler Barnes                       McNeese                      Sr.

KR Deonta McMahon                  McNeese                      Sr.

PR P.J. Herrington                      Northwestern State       Sr.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you