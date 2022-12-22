In their first season of football in the Southland Conference, the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions claimed four first-team all-conference selections.
The Lions’ wide receiver Andrew Armstrong earned first-team honors on offense, while senior lineman Celestin Haba, defensive back D’Ante Smith and punt returner B.J. Busbee were selected to the first defense.
Armstrong, who has entered the transfer portal, led the Lions and ranked among the national leaders in touchdown receptions with 13 for the season. He caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards, including a 96-yard touchdown reception. Armstrong has reportedly committed to the University of Arkansas.
Haba led the Lions’ defense in quarterback hurries with eight. He also finished with 21 tackles, including 3 1/2 sacks, to go with an interception and a fumble recovery.
Smith led the Lions with four interceptions, plus eight pass breakups and 31 tackles with 2 1/2 for losses.
Busbee averaged 12.4 yards per punt return with 22 for 273 yards. His long return went for 51 yards. He also caught 21 passes for 207 yards and four TDs as a wide receiver on offense.
Linebacker Dee Walker was the only Lion named to the second-team defense. Walker ranked fourth on the team in tackles with 60, including 23 solos and two tackles for losses.
A&M-Commerce, which was picked to finish sixth, wound up placing fourth in the Southland standings with a 3-3 record, trailing 5-1 Incarnate Word, 5-1 Southeastern Louisiana and 4-2 Northwestern State, the three conference teams that beat the Lions. The Lions wound up with a 5-6 overall record.
Southeastern earned 14 all-conference selections while the Incarnate Word Cardinals landed 13 picks. The 12-2 Cardinals advanced to the NCAA FCS semifinals before falling 35-32 at North Dakota State on Friday.
Clint Dolezel, former Lion quarterback and indoor professional standout, is the Lions’ new head football coach.
All Southland Conference
Football Team
Player of the year — Lindsey Scott, Jr. , Incarnate Word, Jr.
Offensive player of the year — Deonta McMahon, McNeese State
Defensive player of the year — Kelechi Anyalebechi, Incarnate Word
Newcomer of the year — Zach Patterson, Northwestern State
Freshman of the year — Eli Ennis, Nicholls
Offensive lineman of the year — John Allen, Southeastern Louisiana
Coach of the year — Frank Scelfo, Southeastern Louisiana
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
QB Lindsey Scott Jr. Incarnate Word Gr.
RB Deonta McMahon McNeese Sr.
RB Julien Gums Nicholls Sr.
TE Travon Jones Northwestern State Fr.
WR Andrew Armstrong A&M-Commerce So.
WR Taylor Grimes Incarnate Word Sr.
WR Darion Chafin Incarnate Word Gr.
OL John Allen Southeastern Louisiana Jr.
OL Caleb Johnson Incarnate Word Gr.
OL Evan Roussel Nicholls So.
OL Reid Francis Incarnate Word Sr.
OL Calvin Barkat McNeese State Sr.
PK Garrison Smith McNeese State Fr.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DL Chris Whittaker Incarnate Word Gr.
DL Steven Parker Incarnate Word Sr.
DL Celestin Haba A&M-Commerce Sr.
DL Masry Mapieu McNeese State Sr.
LB Kalechia Anyalebechi Incarnate Word Gr.
LB Kordell Williams McNeese Sr.
LB Rodney Dansby Houston Christian So.
DB Jack Henderson Southeastern Louisiana So.
DB Donte Thompson Incarnate Word Jr.
DB Zy Alexander Southeastern Louisiana So.
DB Ferlando Jordan Southeastern Louisiana Sr.
DB D’Ante Smith A&M-Commerce Sr.
KR Gage Larvadain Southeastern Louisiana So.
PR B.J. Busbee A&M-Commerce Sr.
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
QB Zachary Clement Northwestern State So.
RB Marcus Cooper Incarnate Word Gr.
RB Carlos Washington Jr. Southeastern Louisiana Sr.
TE Ivan Drobocky Southeastern Louisiana So.
WR Javon Antonio Northwestern State Jr.
WR Gage Larvadain Southeastern Louisiana So.
WR Zach Patterson Northwestern State Jr.
OL Jimeto Obigbo Incarnate Word So.
OL Nash Jones Incarnate Word Jr.
OL Dom Serapiglia II Southeastern Lousiana So.
OL Caron Coleman McNeese State Sr.
OL Jhy Orgeron Southeastern Louisiana So.
PK Riley Callaghan Southeastern Louisiana Fr.
P Brady Buell Houston Christian Sr.
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DL Perry Ganci Nichols Jr.
DL Jalyx Hunt Houston Christian Jr.
DL Jomard Valsin Jr. Northwestern State Sr.
DL Arlen Williams Southeastern Louisiana Jr.
LB Donte’ Daniels Southeastern Louisiana So.
LB Tyler Jackson Lamar Jr.
LB Dee Walker A&M-Commerce Sr.
DB Jordan Jackson Nicholls Jr.
DB P.J. Herrington Northwestern State Sr.
DB William Hopper Northwestern State Sr.
DB Kaleb Culp Incarnate Word Jr.
DB Tyhler Barnes McNeese Sr.
KR Deonta McMahon McNeese Sr.
PR P.J. Herrington Northwestern State Sr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.