ALLENDALE, Michigan — Five Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field athletes won national championships in the Lions’ last competition as a member of NCAA Division II.
Ushan Perera won the men’s high jump, Moaz Ibrahim took the men’s discus throw, J.T. Smith finished first in the men’s 100-meter dash, Candesha Scott won the women’s javelin throw and Minna Svaerd won the women’s 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Division II outdoor national track and field championships.
The Lion men scored 48 points to take home a trophy with a fourth-place finish behind Pittsburg State of Kansas (70), West Texas A&M (61) and host Grand Valley State (56).
The Lion women placed eighth with 26 points, trailing West Texas A&M (77), Grand Valley State (64), Minnesota State (57), Academy of Art (44), Lincoln (Mo.) 51, Azusa Pacific (38) and Adams State (33).
Perera, a sophomore from Sri Lanka, won his fourth NCAA Division II national championship, clearing 7 feet, 3 1/4 inches. He’s now won two national indoor titles and two outdoor championships. His teammates Justin Lewis and Dakari Hill both cleared 7-1 to tie for fifth place.
Ibrahim, a freshman from Cairo, Egypt, won the men’s discus throw with a school-record throw of 200-10. It was a meet record and the fourth-longest throw in Division II history.
Smith, a senior from Klein Oak, ran a winning time of 10.44 seconds in the 100 meters, winning by .01 over Ojoshua Bunton of Lane. He’s the first Lion to win a national championship in the 100 since Bobby Bankston did it in 1986.
Scott, the senior from Grenada, won the javelin at 179-10. It was a new school record and the third-best mark in NCAA Division II history.
Svaerd, a senior from Sweden, took the women’s 400-meter hurdles in 57.33, which is also a school record.
Svaerd also anchored the Lions’ 4x400-meter relay to third place in 3:37.59. Also running on the relay were Naomi Ndukwe, Mariana Shostak and Sofia Khenfar.
“I can’t be happier for this group,” said Lions coach George Pincock. “The talk of the transition to Division I and everything’s that meant. All I wanted to do was to finish the best that we could do. I honestly feel like that we did that. Just so proud of this group.”
The Lions officially became an NCAA Division I university on June 1,moving up from Division II, and are leaving the Lone Star Conference to join the Southland Conference.
NCAA Division II Outdoor
Track and Field Championships
Allendale, Michigan
MEN’S DIVISION
Team standings — 1. Pittsburg State 70, 2. West Texas A&M 61, 3. Grand Valley State 56, 4. Texas A&M-Commerce 48, 5. Ashland 34, 6. Lincoln (Mo.), Adams State, Missouri Southern 30, 9. Colorado Mines 29, 10. Academy of Art, Central Missouri 27.
A&M-Commerce results
Discus throw — 1. Moaz Ibrahim, 200-10.
High jump — 1. Ushan Perera, 7-3 1/4; 5. Justin Lewis, Dakari Hill, 7-1.
4x100-meter relay — 4. A&M-Commerce (Emmanuel Agenor, J.T. Smith, Andre Norman, Delan Edwin), 39.91
110-meter hurdles — 4. Cameron Macon, 14.07.
100-meter dash — 1. J.T. Smith, 10.44; 8. Delan Edwin, 10.57.
WOMEN’S DIVISION
Team standings — 1. West Texas A&M 77, 2. Grand Valley State 64, 3. Minnesota State 57, 4. Academy of Art 44, 5. Lincoln (Mo.) 41, 6. Azusa Pacific 38, 7. Adams State 33, 8. A&M-Commerce 26. Pittsburg State 25, 10. Fresno Pacific 23.
A&M-Commerce results
Javelin throw — 1. Candesha Scott, 179-10.
400-meter hurdles — 1. Minna Svaerd, 57.33.
4x400-meter relay — 3. A&M-Commerce (Naomi Ndukwe, Mariana Shostak, Sofia Khenfar, Minna Svaerd), 3:37.59.
